fbpx
Donate Get Newsletter
Donate Get Newsletter
 

Formatting Test

Details
About The Author
Author: Brent MeachamEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

11 years of Native News

This month, February 2022, we celebrate our 11th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices.


Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. If you’re able, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $11 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and to tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked.

 Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. 

At Site of Former Residential School Operated by the Roman Catholic Church, 169 Potential Gravesites Found

March 03, 2022 Jenna Kunze
Another First Nation has found Indigenous children's graves on the grounds of a former Residential School.
Currents

Prairie Band Potawatomi Citizen "Pyet" Wins "Next Level Chef" Competition, $250k Prize

March 03, 2022 Native News Online Staff Currents 15481
Potawatomi and Mexican-American Chef Stephanie “Pyet” Despain won the "Next Level Chef" competition on Wednesday night's season finale on FOX television. The 30-year-old private chef is a tribal citizen of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.
Opinion

Envisioning Black Liberation and Indigenous Sovereignty

March 01, 2022 Amber Starks (aka Melanin Mvskoke) Opinion 935
GUEST OPINION “What is Black Liberation and Indigenous Sovereignty?” I ask myself this question regularly and have spent countless hours reading and digesting the works of scholars and academics, thought leaders and activists, community organizers and peers. Folks who do and live/have lived this work, who dream/have dreamt up technologies of resistance, and who have translated those ideas into research, books, opinion/think pieces, art, and community-led movement.

Truth before Reconciliation: Lincoln Has Blood on His Hands

March 01, 2022 Stephanie Mushrush Opinion 947
Guest Opinion. On a warm and breezy President's Day, the Long Beach Change The Name Coalition hosted a protest announcing their campaign to "Change the Name, Ditch the Penny," at Lincoln Park in Long Beach, CA. Native American community members from the Long Beach and greater Los Angeles areas, including local Gabrielino-Tongva/Ventureño-Chumash elder Tina Calderon, gathered to voice their opposition of the recent unveiling of a 13-foot penny statue as part of the park's reopening, previously closed since 2017.
Sovereignty

Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians Gain More Support for Federal Recognition

March 04, 2022 Kelsey Turner Sovereignty 238
The Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians, a Tribe in the state of Michigan, has been trying to gain federal recognition for nearly three decades. On Thursday, the 600-member tribe took another step toward advancing the process.

At Site of Former Residential School Operated by the Roman Catholic Church, 169 Potential Gravesites Found

March 03, 2022 Jenna Kunze Sovereignty 805
Another First Nation has found Indigenous children's graves on the grounds of a former Residential School.
Education

Native American Students at Columbia University Approved for a Brownstone to Call Home

February 21, 2022 Pauly Denetclaw Education 5438
Indigenous students of Columbia University finally have their own brownstone–nearly a decade in the making.

Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Partners with Rosetta Stone to Revitalize the Ojibwe Language

February 03, 2022 Kelsey Turner Education 3664
The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe is taking steps to revitalize the critically endangered Ojibwe language and Mille Lacs dialect.
Arts & Entertainment

CBS Hit-Series Ghosts Actor Ready for a Second Season

March 04, 2022 Darren Thompson Arts & Entertainment 114
When Román Zaragoza auditioned for the show “Ghosts” in December 2020, he was like many of us in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, lost and unsure about the future. He recently moved to Eugene, Oregon to resume his undergraduate work in film studies at Cal State in Los Angeles remotely, when he submitted his audition via Zoom to CBS. A week after his submission, he was on set filming in Hollywood, California.

Prairie Band Potawotomi and Mexican-American Chef Stephanie “Pyet” Despain Wins Next Level Chef, Will Do Livestream with Native News Online

March 03, 2022 Tamara Ikenberg Arts & Entertainment 1099
When a beaming Gordon Ramsay enthusiastically asks to fill your champagne glass, and you find yourself clinking flutes of bubbly with him and celebrity chefs Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington in a toast to your talent and success, you know you’ve made it big in the food biz.
Health

National Indian Health Board to host Webinar on Understanding and Addressing Changing Mask Guidance 

February 28, 2022 Native News Online Staff

Tired Of Dancing To Their Song: New Report Provides Philanthropists with Direction on Indigenous Women & Reproductive Rights

February 21, 2022 Jenna Kunze
Environment

Sauk-Suiattle Tribe Sues Seattle City Light Over Dams Blocking Salmon 

February 18, 2022 Lindsay VanSomeren Environment 2315
The Sauk-Suiattle Tribe is suing Seattle City Light, a public utility company owned by the City of Seattle, claiming that a series of dams on the Skagit River are harming the Tribe's treaty-protected right to salmon. The three dams, on an eight-mile stretch of the river in the Cascade Mountains, currently provide 20% of the electricity generated by Seattle City Light, but disrupt access to 37% of the watershed where threatened salmon, steelhead, and trout live and spawn.

Tesla Signs Deal with Minnesota-Based Nickel Mine; Mine Could Violate Treaty Rights, Threaten Water, Rice, Fish, & More in the Mississippi River Watershed

February 17, 2022 Darren Thompson Environment 9979
Tamarack, Minnesota—Electric automaker Tesla signed a deal on January 10, 2022, with Talon Metals, a mine in northern Minnesota that plans to supply nickel concentrate in the next few years. Tesla said it agreed to buy 75,000 tonnes (165 million pounds) of nickel over six years, with an option to increase the amount it purchases, making the deal worth $1.5 billion based on the price of nickel.