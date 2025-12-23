fbpx
Feds close to releasing draft environmental review of Colorado River management options

Michigan Legislature Takes Action to Honor Civil War Native Sharpshooters

December 22, 2025 Levi Rickert
A group of Native Americans who fought on behalf of the Union Army in the Civil War will be recognized and honored with road signs along a portion of M-22 in upper Michigan after legislation was passed by the Michigan Legislature last week.
South Dakota Hotel Owner Found Liable for Discriminating Against Native Americans

December 22, 2025 Elyse Wild Currents 1751
The owner of a hotel in South Dakota was found liable on Friday for discrimination against Native Americans.
The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina: #575

December 21, 2025 Professor Victoria Sutton Opinion 1330
Guest Opinion. Being a federally recognized tribe in the United States officially recognizes the political relationship between the sovereign nation of a tribe and that of the United States of America.

Technology Rooted in Tradition is Strengthening Cherokee Nation

December 21, 2025 Chuck Hoskin Jr Opinion 699
Guest Opinion. In today’s age, when technology can often leave us feeling disconnected from our cultural roots, Cherokee Nation is proving that innovation and tradition can go hand in hand. This is especially true when it comes to supporting our elders, our first-language speakers, and our families.
Ute Tribe Files Federal Lawsuit Challenging Colorado Parks legislation

December 22, 2025 Native News Online Staff Sovereignty 357
The Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation filed a federal lawsuit Friday against Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) and the heads of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources and Colorado Parks & Wildlife, alleging a state law unlawfully denies the Tribe equal access to ancestral lands.

NCAI Resolution Condemns “Alligator Alcatraz”

December 20, 2025 Levi Rickert Sovereignty 1320
American Indian and Alaska Native leaders from throughout Indian Country voiced their opposition to Homeland Security using tribal lands to house internment or detention camps, citing historical precedent, violations of tribal sovereignty and environmental harm.
Hanging a Red Dress for Christmas: MMIP, Native Higher Education, and Hope for a Better New Year

December 10, 2025 American Indian College Fund Blog Education 2045
It’s a scene straight from a Dickens novel: a family sits around the table on Christmas Day with an empty chair amongst them and a somber air. Except this isn’t the Victorian classic, it’s real life for far too many Native families and no well-intentioned spirits to save the day. The epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) in the United States that has existed for years continues unabated. And while Native students deal with the same end of semester pressures and holiday stresses as other students, they’re more likely to also be living in a state of fear or mourning for a relative who may never make it home.

Native Students Can Win $5,000 Scholarship, International Distribution in Pendleton Design Contest

December 01, 2025 Native News Online Staff Education 4085
Submissions for the sixth annual Tribal College Blanket Design Contest, hosted by American Indian College Fund and Pendleton Woolen Mills, are open from now until January 15, 2026 .
Zuni Youth Enrichment Project Takes Top Emerging Artist Apprentices to Phoenix for Artistic Exploration and Cultural Immersion

December 19, 2025 Zuni Youth Enrichment Project Arts & Entertainment 678
ZUNI, N.M.— Zuni Youth Enrichment Project recently took the top four students from its 2025 Emerging Artist Apprenticeship in Pueblo pottery on a three-day educational field trip to Phoenix, Arizona. Made possible with support from the Bezos Family Foundation and First Nations Development Institute, the Nov. 22-24 trip served as a capstone experience for the apprentices.

From Dishwasher to Award-Winning Chef: Laguna Pueblo's Josh Aragon Serves Up Albuquerque's Best Green Chile Stew

December 17, 2025 Shaun Griswold Arts & Entertainment 4488
At the award-winning Indian Pueblo Kitchen, Chef Josh Aragon stood with a smile at the fresh bowl of green chile stew in front of him for a photo shoot celebrating the dish being named the Best in the City by Albuquerque the Magazine.
Seven Deaths in Indian Country Jails as Inmate Population Rises and Staffing Drops

December 18, 2025 Elyse Wild

Sen. Luján Convenes Experts to Develop Roadmap for Native Maternal Health Solutions

December 17, 2025 Native News Online Staff
Trump signs law that revokes some limits on drilling in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve

December 11, 2025 James Brooks, Alaska Beacon Environment 1789
President Donald Trump has signed a resolution backed by members of Alaska’s Congressional delegation to revoke restrictions on drilling in the National Petroleum Reserve on the North Slope.

Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation Gets 900-Acres ofLand Back

December 02, 2025 Native News Online Staff Environment 6255
Nearly 900 acres of land have been returned to the Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation in California. The land borders Yosemite National Park -- one of the most visited National Parks—— and the Sierra National Forest.