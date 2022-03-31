fbpx
Chef Pyet DeSpain (Potawatomi), Next Level Chef, Among Indigenous Chefs

Details
The American Indian College Fund is bringing back it EATSS fundraising event to New York City on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. 
 
No more waiting! Our EATSS events are back and we’re kicking off our return in NYC on Tuesday, May 17th!
You will get a chance to meet and sample dishes from four incredible Native chefs who are revolutionizing the way we think about indigenous food.
Chef Pyet DeSpain (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation), Next Level Chef Winner
Chef Crystal Wahpepah (Kickapoo Nation of Oklahoma Sac and Fox), James Beard Award finalist for Emerging Chef with best new restaurant of the Bay Area of 2022
Chef Elena Terry (Ho-Chunk Nation), Executive Chef/Founder of community outreach catering organization Wild Bearies
Chef Freddie Bitsoie (Diné), Author of 2021 best-seller cookbook, New Native Kitchens
And there’s so much more! In addition to learning more about our chefs and what inspires them, American Indian College Fund scholarship recipients will address some of the most pressing topics affecting Indian Country today. We are also pleased to have a dance performance provided by the Redhawk Native American Arts Council and students from the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) selling their handmade artwork and jewelry.
Get your tickets today before they’re gone: https://bit.ly/3wOuXOC

Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online. Rickert was awarded Best Column 2021 Native Media Award for the print/online category by the Native American Journalists Association. He serves on the advisory board of the Multicultural Media Correspondents Association. He can be reached at [email protected]

