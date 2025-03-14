fbpx
An Evening with Former Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland Set for GVSU on March 2025

Details

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Assistant Secretary Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Inidan Community) will be the guest of a fireside chat to be held in the Loosemore Auditorium on the Robert C. Pew Grand Rapids Campus of Grand Valley State Univeristy in Grand Rapids, Mich. Newland will be interviewed by Belinda “Lin” Bardwell (Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa), senior advisor on Native American Affairs and assistant director of Office of Multicultural Affairs Native News Online's editor Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation).

The event is billed as An Evening with Former Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland.

Newland is no stranger to Michigan. He grew up in Brimley, Michigan. He left for Washington, D.C. to work at the U.S. Department of the Interior during the Obama administration. Afterwards, he went home to the Bay Mills Indian Community where he.became a tribal judge and served as the chairperson of his tribe. In early 2021, he was tapped by President Joe Biden to be the assistant secretary for Indian Affairs at the Interior Department. 

During the interview, Newland will be asked about lessons learned that prepared him to be the assistant secretary, where he served under Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo). 

While in his postition, Newland visited Grand Valley State University and discussed his role with students and commiunity members.

"I am excited to have Newland back at GVSU. His 

 

tob Mr. Newland will be sharing with us his experience working at the federal level with the Department of Interior.  In an interview style setting, we will discuss his accomplishments fighting to tell the Indian Boarding School story.  He will share with us his ideas for the future based on his past experiences as well as his upcoming community based work, as a citizen of the Bay Mills Indian Community located in the upper pennisula of Michigan.  

 

 

I am excited to have him here again. 

 

After four years, ...relevant to vaiours discipline 

Native Bidaské Live Stream
Chickasaw Jamie Jones Appointed to Leadership Role with California Department of Veterans Affairs
Get the Booklet: ‘Indian Boarding Schools: A Native News Online Reporting Project’
Oklahoma State University Receives $3.5M for Indigenous Foodways and Health Initiative.

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty?

Levi "Calm Before the Storm" Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online.

With the Passing of Rep. Raúl Grijalva, Indian Country Loses a Champion in Congress

March 14, 2025 Levi Rickert
Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (D-AZ) died on Thursday morning from complications of his cancer treatments. His congressional office released a statement on Thursday announcing his death. During his time in Congress, he rose to be one of the strongest defenders of Native American issues in the U.S. House of Representatives. Rep. Grijalva was 77.
Currents

Former Assistant Secretary Bryan Newland to Join Fireside Chat at Grand Valley State University

March 14, 2025 Native News Online Staff Currents 1050
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community) will be the featured guest at a fireside chat hosted in the Loosemore Auditorium on the Robert C. Pew Grand Rapids Campus of Grand Valley State University (GVSU) in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Opinion

Fake Social Security Claims Threaten Native Elders

March 11, 2025 Levi Rickert Opinion 3889
Opinion. Democratic strategist James Carville has spent years warning that Republicans win elections with simple messages, while Democrats get bogged down with complex policy details for governing.

Harm Reduction is a Key Tool for Healing Addiction and Restoring Communities

March 08, 2025 Chuck Hoskin Jr Opinion 2373
Guest Opinion. For decades, the opioid epidemic has devastated communities across Oklahoma, with American Indians suffering the highest overdose death rates in the nation. Here on the Cherokee Nation Reservation, we've felt this impact acutely, as drug manufacturers and distributors targeted our most vulnerable rural communities.
Sovereignty

Two Native Professors Discuss Traditional Knowledge Grant

March 06, 2025 Neely Bardwell Sovereignty 2798
A $350,000 grant from the James Irvine Foundation was recently awarded to the co-directors of the Rou Dalagurr Food Sovereignty Lab and Traditional Ecological Knowledge Institute , California’s first dedicated space for cultivating Indigenous Knowledges in a university setting, for their pioneering work at the Native American Studies department at Cal Poly Humboldt.
Mount rRainer (Photo/Public Domain)

There are More Than 20 Tribal Names for Mount Rainer

February 27, 2025 Kaili Berg Sovereignty 2547
The Puyallup Tribal Council and Puyallup Tribal Language Program celebrated the publication of a historic paper that gives a comprehensive linguistic analysis of the many Native names for Pacific Northwest landmark Mount Rainier.
Education

Experts Examine AI’s Influence on Tribal Data at OU Technology and Sovereignty Forum

March 14, 2025 Native News Online Staff Education 544
The University of Oklahoma hosted the Ethical Tribal Engagement Series on March 5, convening tribal leaders, legal experts, and university faculty to explore the crucial intersection of artificial intelligence, data sovereignty, and tribal governance.

US Government Accoutability Offices Visits Navajo Technical University

March 13, 2025 Native News Online Staff Education 530
On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Navajo Technical University (NTU) hosted a delegation from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) and the Navajo Nation Washington Office (NNWO) to foster discussions on federal research funding opportunities with faculty researchers.
Arts & Entertainment

Q&A: 'Dark Winds' Show Runner John Wirth

March 10, 2025 Kaili Berg Arts & Entertainment 2859
AMC’s critically acclaimed series “Dark Winds” returned for its third season yesterday. Set in the 1970s Southwest, the series follows Navajo Tribal Police officers Joe Leaphorn, Jim Chee, and Bernadette Manuelito as they confront a string of increasingly complex and dangerous cases.

AMC’s 'Dark Winds' Cast and Creatives Celebrate Season 3 at NYC Red Carpet Premiere Event

March 08, 2025 Native News Online Staff Arts & Entertainment 3193
On Thursday, March 6, AMC Networks celebrated the highly anticipated third season of the critically acclaimed noir thriller Dark Winds with a red carpet and screening event at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian in New York City. The event took place ahead of the season premiere, airing Sunday, March 9, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+.
Health

Alaska Native Tribe Defends Against Claims Its Food Assistance Program is Wasteful Government Spending

March 10, 2025 Kaili Berg

Health Equity Round-Up (March 10, 2025)

March 10, 2025 Elyse Wild and Kaili Berg
Environment

Seneca Nation Demands City of Olean to Stop Sewage Overflows into Allegheny River

March 13, 2025 Native News Online Staff Environment 741
Leaders of the Seneca Nation are once again calling on the City of Olean, New York to take decisive action to fix longstanding failures in its wastewater and stormwater infrastructure. These failures have led to the chronic discharge of untreated sewage into the Allegheny River—an invaluable natural and cultural resource for the Seneca people.

As Oil Flows, An Arctic Village Adapts

February 21, 2025 Jennifer Wybieracki Environment 2191
NUIQSUT, Alaska — On a summer evening last August, the gravel roads led residents toward Nuiqsut’s Trapper School for an Iñupiat ceremonial dance. The village of just over 500 welcomed congressmen from across Alaska, a week before the state’s primary election. Wooden bleachers in the school’s new gymnasium, paid for with oil money, were crowded with excited locals sitting behind the state congressmen filling in the first two rows. Performers sat in the center of the gym, with the men in the front row wearing green regalia, and women, wearing pink, filed into the second and third rows. Each dance told a unique story. One performed by the village’s young boys was about fighting your enemy. Each pair of boys mimicked punches and jabs to the beat of drums, but by the end of the dance, they shook hands, stronger as a pair. Read the story at Native News Online .