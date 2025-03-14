An Evening with Former Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland Set for GVSU on March 2025

Details By Levi Rickert March 14, 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Assistant Secretary Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Inidan Community) will be the guest of a fireside chat to be held in the Loosemore Auditorium on the Robert C. Pew Grand Rapids Campus of Grand Valley State Univeristy in Grand Rapids, Mich. Newland will be interviewed by Belinda “Lin” Bardwell (Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa), senior advisor on Native American Affairs and assistant director of Office of Multicultural Affairs Native News Online's editor Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation).

The event is billed as An Evening with Former Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland.

Newland is no stranger to Michigan. He grew up in Brimley, Michigan. He left for Washington, D.C. to work at the U.S. Department of the Interior during the Obama administration. Afterwards, he went home to the Bay Mills Indian Community where he.became a tribal judge and served as the chairperson of his tribe. In early 2021, he was tapped by President Joe Biden to be the assistant secretary for Indian Affairs at the Interior Department.

During the interview, Newland will be asked about lessons learned that prepared him to be the assistant secretary, where he served under Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo).

While in his postition, Newland visited Grand Valley State University and discussed his role with students and commiunity members.

Mr. Newland will be sharing with us his experience working at the federal level with the Department of Interior. In an interview style setting, we will discuss his accomplishments fighting to tell the Indian Boarding School story.

