Potawatomi Tribal Council Establishes 12-Nation Confederation

Details By Native News Online Staff August 16, 2023

A national gathering of Potawatomi tribal council members in Michigan voted last month to form a historic confederation of 12 Nations representing tens of thousands of members across North America.

A consensus was reached at the Tribal Council Summit during the 2023 Potawatomi Gathering, hosted by the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi (NHBP), a federally recognized Tribal government located at the Pine Creek Indian Reservation near Athens, Michigan. Seven Tribal Councils voted in favor of the resolution, and the other five Councils were unable to vote at the meeting. The Bodéwadmi Articles of Confederation will be ratified at a later date.

“This marks a historical moment,” NHBP Tribal Council Chairperson Jamie Stuck said in a statement. “First-of-its-kind for the Potawatomi Nations, this Confederation will enable our Nations to have a stronger and much larger voice, with all of us collaborating to achieve the common goals not only for our People today but also for the next Seven Generations.”

Many other Councilmembers present verbally expressed overwhelming support for the new Confederation. Match-E-Bash-She-Nash-E-Wish Tribal Councilmember Ben Brenner agreed with the spirit of the document and its goals: “This document and the new confederacy symbolize our commitment to the preservation and knowledge of our Culture, Language and ways.”

Article I of the newly formed Bodéwadmi Confederacy states, “the Confederation seeks to promote unity, cooperation, and mutual support among Nations, and to advance the interest and well-being of its citizens and Indigenous peoples.”

The new Confederacy is intended to represent 12 Potawatomi Nations and Tribes whose extensive geological footprints cover parts of Northern Canada, the American Midwest, and as far south as Oklahoma and Texas. Altogether, these Nations and Tribes represent the tens of thousands of enrolled Potawatomi Tribal Members who reside all across North America and beyond.

The Bodéwadmi Confederacy includes the following Tribes:



• Anishanabeg of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation

• Beausoleil First Nation

• Chippewas of Nawash First Nation

• Citizen Band Potawatomi Nation

• Forest County Potawatomi

• Hannahville Indian Community

• Pokagon Band of Potawatomi

• Prairie Band Potawatomi Indian Nation

• Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish (Gun Lake Pottawatomi)

• Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi

• Walpole Island First Nation

• Wasauksing First Nation

While the Tribal Councils must still ratify the Bodéwadmi Articles of Confederation, the Preamble states: “We, the Bodéwadmi Confederation of Tribal Nations, represent a diverse network of Potawatomi tribal nations and desire to work collectively toward furthering principles and policies that promote Tribal Sovereignty.”

