Native Fashion Designer Loren Aragon’s ACONAV Receives Arizona Apparel Foundation Scholarship
Published January 23, 2020
Generates Awareness to Growing Fashion Community & Cultural Diversity
PHOENIX — Fashion designer Loren Aragon, a tribal citizen of the Acoma Pueblo, has been named a recipient of the AZ Apparel Foundation’s Spring 2020 Designer in Residence Accelerator Scholarship. Aragon is the founder and owner of ACONAV, a leading fashion brand in Arizona that is gaining popularity with its unique combinations of Native American culture and modern style.
Aragon was chosen from more than 50 applicants for the scholarship, which was awarded to six fashion brands. As a recipient, Aragon will be given six months of office space/workspace, guidance from fashion experts and professionals, training, and other resources to accelerate the growth of ACONAV’s brand. The total package has a value of more than $18,500.
“It is an honor to be chosen among some great talents for this competitive scholarship award,” Aragon said. “This opportunity comes at a great time for me, as I look to expand upon the capabilities of my company.”
Founded by Aragaon in Arizona, ACONAV is known for its use of exquisite Acoma Pueblo pottery patterns and infused cultural ideals. Aragon’s fashion designs have also been showcased on runways in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Denver, Colorado, and New York City.
The AZ Apparel Foundation award adds to a growing list of accomplishments for Aragon, including being named Phoenix Fashion Week Couture Designer of the Year, a collaboration with Walt Disney World, and representation on the red carpet at the 73rd Tony Awards.
“We’re beyond thrilled to have selected Loren Aragon to participate in Arizona Apparel Foundation’s Designer in Residence Program,” said Sherri Barry, co-founder of AZ Apparel Foundation. “Loren has the design talent, business acumen and growth opportunity we were looking for.”
ACONAV and the five other participants will take residency at the Fashion And Business Resource Innovation Center, FABRIC starting Jan. 31. The AZ Apparel Foundation organization offers this opportunity every year to any qualifying fashion brand. For more information visit AZApparelFoundation.org.
Photos courtesy of ACONAV