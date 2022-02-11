Navajo Nation President Meets to Support Expansion UCSF HEAL Initiative

Details By Native News Online Staff February 11, 2022

In an effort to strengthen the Navajo Nation’s ongoing partnership to help expand the Indigenous Healthcare workforce on the Navajo Nation, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Navajo Department of Health (NDOH) Executive Director Dr. Jill Jim met with University of California San Francisco’s Health Equity, Action & Leadership Initiative (HEAL) co-founder Dr. Sriram Shamasunder on Wednesday.

The HEAL team has been on the Navajo Nation since 2020 when they arrived from California to assist the Navajo Nation’s frontline workers at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

HEAL trains and transforms frontline health professionals by building a community dedicated to serving the under-served. Since 2015, the HEAL Initiative has served over 25,000 Navajo patients, annually, and supported 165 healthcare workers through its two-year fellowship program.

HEAL fellows have filled key vacancies in nine of the Navajo Nation’s hospitals and clinics, including a “solidarity team” of 40 additional doctors and nurses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need more Navajo professionals in the healthcare field. Our young people and allies through programs like the HEAL hold a great deal of valuable information we need to continue our Navajo way of life teachings while updating our systems and community initiatives.” Nez said.

During the visti, President Nez and NDOH Executive Director Dr. Jim also commended HEAL Co-founder Dr. Shamasunder and former Navajo HEAL fellows Dr. Adriann Begay, Dr. Cristina Rivera Carpenter, and Dr. Marla Yazzie for their leadership and going above and beyond the healthcare services they provide to the Navajo people.

To date, over 60 Navajo health professionals have participated in the HEAL Initiative, and 20 physicians have taken permanent positions on the Navajo Nation following fellowship experience.

The Nez-Lizer Administration continues to support HEAL’s efforts to expand their tribal health support initiatives globally and appreciates their partnerships with the Indian Health Services and the Navajo Department of Health.

The HEAL program currently has 149 fellows and will also be seeking additional funding to increase the 1-percent demographic of American Indian and Alaskan Native medical school students. Individuals interested in becoming a HEAL Fellow can visit the UCSF website at https://healinitiative.org for more information.

