Scientists Demand Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland take Action to Protect Gray Wolves

Details By Native News Online Staff January 13, 2022

In the continued battle between tribes and government over the re-listing of Northern Rockies gray wolves under the Endangered Species Act, scientists have weighed in, with a letter addressed to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.

The population of wolves was previously protected under the Endangered Species Act, until 2020 when former President Donald Trump delisted them.

Then, over the summer, Idaho’s governor signed a law that authorized unregulated and unlimited killing of wolves across the state.

In their letter, the scientists argue that the state changing its regulatory framework to authorize the unlimited and unregulated taking of wolves warrants immediate action to protect the wolves.

“On this, the 27th anniversary of the arrival of the first wolves to Yellowstone National Park and central Idaho, we call upon the Secretary of Interior to use the broad authority that she has under the Section 4(b)(7) of the ESA to issue an emergency listing of wolves in the Northern Rockies,” eight PhDs—including the head scientist at the Yellowstone Ecological Research Center— along with the president of an international wildlife organization, told Haaland.

In addition to the letter signatories, regional tribes, 21 U.S. Senators, 81 U.S. Representatives, and 800 scientists have already asked for the emergency reslisting of wolves in the Northern Rockies, the letter says.

In September, eight tribal nations and advocacy groups signed on to a letter asking Haaland to relist the gray wolf as an endangered species based on tribal sovereignty rights. They wrote that “time and time again” the government acts without consulting its tribal nations that it bears a trust responsibility to, “and the delisting of the gray wolf is an example.”

“Most recently, and without engaging in the required consultation with Indian Country, the Trump administration delisted the gray wolf from the endangered species list, putting the wolf’s tenuous recovery at risk,” the tribal nations’ letter reads. “Not only did the federal government further erode tribal sovereignty by not consulting with Indian Country, this action by the federal government ignores our collective voices – Native voices – by failing to give any thought to our interests, sacred ceremonies, and cultures. Tribes should have the opportunity to participate in developing and implementing culturally sensitive wolf population management programs. By allowing tribes a seat at the table, through meaningful consultation, such solutions are possible.”

In November, Haaland cancelled a second meeting with a delegation of tribes about their concerns over the wolf delisting.

“Indian Country is united behind our brother wolf. We want strong leadership at the national level from Secretary Haaland to appropriately manage wolves and to hear our voices,” James Holt, executive director of the Buffalo Field Campaign and former Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee member previously told Native News Online.

More Stories Like This

The truth about Indian Boarding Schools This month, we’re asking our readers to help us raise $10,000 to fund our year-long journalism initiative called “The Indian Boarding School Project: A Dark Chapter in History.” Our mission is to shine a light on the dark era of forced assimilation of native American children by the U.S. government and churches. You’ll be able to read stories each week and join us for Livestream events to understand what the Indian Boarding School era has meant to Native Americans — and what it still means today. This news will be provided free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter