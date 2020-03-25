Elder Saginaw Grant issues message
Earlier this week, Elder Saginaw Grant issued a statement on dealing with social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grant, 83, is widely known as a Native American actor, dancer, motivational speaker and the Hereditary Chief of the Sac and Fox Nation. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. His long resume includes roles in 2013’s The Lone Ranger and Breaking Bad. A 2014 mini-documentary, The Legacy of Saginaw Grant (streamed here on YouTube) offers up some insight on the icon.
Here is his statement:
“This isolation is temporary for most, but for many elders what you are now experiencing is the norm. It is human nature to come together in times of crisis, but this time we are having to stay apart for the health and safety of one another. Take this opportunity to get to know yourself and what’s important. Take this time to reflect on God’s purpose for you. Check on others and let them know you care. Take a moment to find the beauty in a negative situation…spend extra time with someone and let them know they’re loved. Recognize the opportunities you have in every situation, know that your choices in a crisis define who you are, let this define you in a positive light.” — Saginaw Grant