A&E: ‘Apsáalooke Women And Warriors’ At Field Museum, & Powwow Cancellations
Published March 12, 2020
Welcome back to Native News Online’s weekly breakdown of events happening across Indian Country. From coast to coast, we spotlight an assortment of fun outings and important cultural events—both big and small. From Powwows and concerts to art exhibits and Indigenous-made films, this covers the spectrum of Native arts and entertainment.
NOTE: Due to precautionary measures being taken because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, several events in Indian Country have been cancelled, including various Powwows. We advise you check to see if these events are still being held.
‘Apsáalooke Women and Warriors’ opening soon in Chicago
CHICAGO — For many years, Native American communities weren’t able to tell their own stories, in their own words, in museums, but that’s been changing in recent years thanks to various openings.
One such exhibit, the newly curated Apsáalooke Women and Warriors, is yet another step in the right direction. The event, which opens March 13 at Field Museum in Chicago, allows attendees to learn about the history, values and beliefs of the Apsáalooke (Ahp-SAH-luh-guh) people of the Northern Plains, also known as the Crow,” according to the museum’s website.
The exhibition celebrates the “bravery and beauty” of the Apsáalooke people, while experiencing the vitality of their art and culture—and it’s all told in their own voices. It runs through August 2020.
“I hope this exhibition helps people to honor their own cultural experiences in new ways and to identify with Indigenous people—to realign ourselves as Americans and understand that this is a very diverse country,” said Nina Sanders (Apsáalooke) in a release. Sanders guest curated Apsáalooke Women and Warriors with the support of the Apsáalooke Nation and Native artists and scholars. The exhibition is presented in both English and Spanish, with select sections in Apsáalooke.
The showing is jointly organized by the Field Museum and the Neubauer Collegium for Culture and Society at the University of Chicago, and opens at both sites.
Working with curator Nina Sanders are a group of 18 Apsáalooke collaborators, all bringing their knowledge and artistry to this diverse exhibition—including everything from beadwork, clothing and video animation to painting and photography.
Dozens of others shared their ideas, memories and family histories to shape the exhibit. Attendees can see how these contemporary artworks and stories mesh with historical materials from the collections and create new meaning.
From 100-year-old war shields to contemporary beadwork and fashion, people from the Apsáalooke community tell their stories and share vibrant works of art.
For those who plan to attend, some of the highlights include the unveiling of 21 shields from the Field’s collection that have never been displayed before, with seven shown at a time. Alongside that, other historic and cultural materials will be on display, including war shirts, elk tooth dresses and cradleboards.
Other highlights include a nine-foot-tall modern tipi with a door painted by Mona Medicine Crow and beaded regalia by Lydia Falls Down, displayed on a life-size horse model. B.Yellowtail fashion originals, inspired by historic Apsáalooke collections, are also included in the collection.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: Have an arts and entertainment tip? Contact Rich Tupica at rich@indiancountrymedia.com)