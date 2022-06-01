American Indian College Fund Plans Virtual Conference for Native Students, Educators

Details By Native News Online Staff June 01, 2022

The leading college fund for Native American is planning a “Summer of Success” for Indigenous students.

The American Indian College Fund, which provides scholarship and funding for Native American students, will host a virtual conference this summer for Native students and educators.

The conference, titled “Summer of Success” is open to Indigenous high school students, college students, graduate students, and educators who work with Indigenous communities. Family and community members are also encouraged to join.

The conference is free and will take place June 21-23, 2022. The link to register can be found here.

During this two-and-a-half-day conference, participants will get to hear from professionals, educators, employers, and student panelists who will share their experiences and advice. The goal of this conference is to help Indigenous students better be able to navigate college and careers while embracing their identity.

The conference agenda will highlight topics such as financial aid and what to expect in the first year of college. Damen Bell (Haida, Tlingit) a former professional basketball player with the Boston Celtics, will be a featured speaker at the event.

High school and college staff that work with Indigneous students will have the opportunity to learn better practices and resources during a specific track in order to better support the Indigenous students they serve.

