Wednesday Update: COVID-19 Cases Reach 6,747 on Navajo Nation
Published June 17, 2020
Nation leaders to urge residents “Don’t Back Down”
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – The Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 75 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and three more deaths. The total number of deaths reached 322 as of Wednesday. Reports from 11 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 3,342 individuals recovered from COVID-19, with one health care facility report still pending. 46,449 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 6,747.
As of Wednesday, here are the Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:
- Chinle Service Unit: 1,766
- Crownpoint Service Unit: 620
- Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 425
- Gallup Service Unit: 1,134
- Kayenta Service Unit: 978
- Shiprock Service Unit: 1,114
- Tuba City Service Unit: 552
- Winslow Service Unit: 150
* Eight residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.
On Tuesday, the Navajo Nation issued Public Health Emergency Order 2020-015, ordering two new 57-hour weekend lockdowns beginning on Friday, June 19, at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, June 22, at 5:00 a.m. (MDT), and a travel advisory that recommends that residents avoid traveling outside the Navajo Nation due to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in surrounding areas.
“The Navajo Nation no longer has the highest number of cases per capita in the United States because we implemented proactive public health orders to slow the spread of COVID-19. The state of Arizona relaxed its preventive measures, and the number of cases and hospitalizations continue to drastically increase. We cannot put our Nation in the same situation. Now is not the time to let our guard down. Don’t back down,” said President Nez.
The Navajo Police Department and county sheriff departments will establish road checkpoints throughout the Navajo Nation during this weekend’s 57-hour lockdown. Curfew violators who receive a criminal nuisance citation could be fined up to $1,000 and/or up to 30 days in jail. All businesses on the Nation will be closed during the lockdown and all Navajo tribal parks are closed to visitors until further notice.
“As the leaders of the Navajo Nation, we will continue to rely on science and data as we fight this pandemic. Health experts advise that staying home is the best preventative measure to stop the spread of the virus. Continue to remind your family members to stay home. When you are in public, wear a face mask, and stay at least six feet away from others to minimize exposure,” said Vice President Lizer.
On Wednesday, the Nez-Lizer team distributed food, bottled water, diapers, pet food, protective face masks, and other supplies to 765 Navajo families in the communities of Ojo Encino, Upper Fruitland, Nenahnezad, and San Juan in New Mexico.
For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information call (928) 871-7014.