Watch Live Performances by Award-Winning Native Artists – Sunday, April 5
Published April 5, 2020
The Native American Music Awards is sponsoring a LIVE concert by award-winning Native American artists on Sunday, April 5, 2020, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Performance Times
6:30pm EST Michelle Thomas from New York
7:00pm EST Kelly Jackson from Wisconsin
7:30pm EST Tony Louie from Washington
8:00pm EST Marc Brown from Alaska
8:30pm EST Clandestine from Arizona
Michelle Thomas of the Zuni Edgewater Clan, won Best Music Video at the 19th Annual Native American Music Awards for her song, Beautifully.
Kelly Jackson of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, is from Wisconsin. Her debut album, Spirit of a Woman, which honored the women in her life, won her a Native American Music Award for Best Folk Americana Album.
Tony Louie from the Coville Indian tribe, is a Hip Hop Artist who was featured in the award winning Best Rap Hip Hop Music Video, for Break These Chains, by Just Jamez.
Marc Brown & The Blues Crew have toured and performed with several big name acts including ZZ Top and Jethro Tull. Marc’s 10th album, Indian Rock’n’Roll, won a Native American Music Award for Best Blues Recording.
Clan-Destine, an intertribal group, won for Best Pop Rock Group at the Native American Music Awards. They mix vocal chants, flutes, tribal drum, and the ideals of their heritage with modern music genres.
Music is Medicine and has the power to heal.
Let Us Lift Your Spirit This Sunday!
