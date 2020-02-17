US Presidents in Their Own Words Concerning American Indians
Published February 16, 2020
Editor’s Note: This article was previously published in Native News Online on prior President’s Days. It was updated to include works concerning American Indians made by current president of the United States.
WASHINGTON — On Monday some tribal offices and federal government offices are closed to commemorate Presidents’ Day.
American Indians have a different worldview than do non-Indians of the federal government including American presidents. That is not to say, American Indians are anti-American or even anti-government. This is evidenced by the large percentage of American Indians who serve in the United States military.
However, given what American Indians have had to endure in the United States, understandably American Indians view history through a different lens. This is true of even how the men who have been president of the United States are viewed by Native people.
The following quotes about American Indians are from various presidents since President George Washington and up to President Barack Obama. The quotes here do not include all presidents. However, there are quotes from every president since President Franklin Roosevelt.
The reader will get a sense of how the hostility towards American Indians has lessened during the past two hundred plus years. Just as federal policies toward American Indians have altered, so too have attitudes by presidents. Of course, United States presidents set forth policy.
“Indians and wolves are both beasts of prey, tho’ they differ in shape.”
George Washington
“If ever we are constrained to lift the hatchet against any tribe, we will never lay it down till that tribe is exterminated, or driven beyond the Mississippi… in war, they will kill some of us; we shall destroy them all.”
Thomas Jefferson
“My original convictions upon this subject have been confirmed by the course of events for several years, and experience is every day adding to their strength. That those tribes cannot exist surrounded by our settlements and in continual contact with our citizens is certain. They have neither the intelligence, the industry, the moral habits, nor the desire of improvement which are essential to any favorable change in their condition. Established in the midst of another and a superior race, and without appreciating the causes of their inferiority or seeking to control them, they must necessarily yield to the force of circumstances and ere long disappear.”
Andrew Jackson
“Ordered that of the Indians and Half-breeds sentenced to be hanged by the military commission, composed of Colonel Crooks, Lt. Colonel Marshall, Captain Grant, Captain Bailey, and Lieutenant Olin, and lately sitting in Minnesota, you cause to be executed on Friday the nineteenth day of December, instant, the following names, to wit… ” – Text from order made by President Lincoln to General Sibley ordering the execution of American Indians in Minnesota.
Abraham Lincoln
“I don’t go so far as to think that the only good Indians are dead Indians, but I believe nine out of ten are, and I shouldn’t like to inquire too closely into the case of the tenth.”
Theodore Roosevelt
“All of our people all over the country – except the pure blooded Indians – are immigrants or descendants of immigrants, including even those who came over here on the Mayflower.”
Franklin Roosevelt
“The United States, which would live on Christian principles with all of the peoples of the world, cannot omit a fair deal for its own Indian citizens.”
Harry Truman
“There has been a vigorous acceleration of health, resource and education programs designed to advance the role of the American Indian in our society. Last Fall, for example, 91 percent of the Indian children between the ages of 6 and 18 on reservations were enrolled in school. This is a rise of 12 percent since 1953.”
Dwight Eisenhower
“For a subject worked and reworked so often in novels, motion pictures, and television, American Indians remain probably the least understood and most misunderstood Americans of us all.”
John Kennedy
“The American Indian, once proud and free, is torn now between White and tribal values; between the politics and language of the White man and his own historic culture. His problems, sharpened by years of defeat and exploitation, neglect and inadequate effort, will take many years to overcome.”
Lyndon Johnson
“What we have done with the American Indian is its way as bad as what we imposed on the Negroes. We took a proud and independent race and virtually destroyed them. We have to find ways to bring them back into decent lives in this country.”
Richard Nixon
“I am committed to furthering the self-determination of Indian communities but without terminating the special relationship between the Federal Government and the Indian people. I am strongly opposed to termination. Self-determination means that you can decide the nature of your tribe’s relationship with the Federal Government within the framework of the Self-Determination Act, which I signed in January of 1975.”
Gerald Ford
“It is the fundamental right of every American, as guaranteed by the first amendment of the Constitution, to worship as he or she pleases… This legislation sets forth the policy of the United States to protect and preserve the inherent right of American Indian, Eskimo, Aleut, and Native Hawaiian people to believe, express, and exercise their traditional religions,”
as he signed into law the American Indian Religious Freedom Act.
Jimmy Carter
“Let me tell you just a little something about the American Indian in our land. We have provided millions of acres of land for what are called preservations – or reservations, I should say. They, from the beginning, announced that they wanted to maintain their way of life, as they had always lived there in the desert and the plains and so forth. And we set up these reservations so they could, and have a Bureau of Indian Affairs to help take care of them. At the same time, we provide education for them – schools on the reservations. And they’re free also to leave the reservations and be American citizens among the rest of us, and many do. Some still prefer, however, that way – that early way of life. And we’ve done everything we can to meet their demands as to how they want to live. Maybe we made a mistake. Maybe we should not have humored them in that wanting to stay in that kind of primitive lifestyle. Maybe we should have said, no, come join us; be citizens along with the rest of us.”
Ronald Reagan
“This government-to-government relationship is the result of sovereign and independent tribal governments being incorporated into the fabric of our Nation, of Indian tribes becoming what our courts have come to refer to as quasi-sovereign domestic dependent nations. Over the years the relationship has flourished, grown, and evolved into a vibrant partnership in which over 500 tribal governments stand shoulder to shoulder with the other governmental units that form our Republic.”
George Herbert Walker Bush
“Let us rededicate ourselves to the principle that all Americans have the tools to make the most of their God-given potential. For Indian tribes and tribal members, this means that the authority of tribal governments must be accorded the respect and support to which they are entitled under the law. It means that American Indian children and youth must be provided a solid education and the opportunity to go on to college. It means that more must be done to stimulate tribal economies, create jobs, and increase economic opportunities.”
Bill Clinton
“Tribal sovereignty means that. It’s sovereign. You’re a… you’re a… you’ve been given sovereignty and you’re viewed as a sovereign entity.”
George W. Bush
“We also recommit to supporting tribal self-determination, security, and prosperity for all Native Americans. While we cannot erase the scourges or broken promises of our past, we will move ahead together in writing a new, brighter chapter in our joint history.”
Barack Obama
“You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her ‘Pocahontas.’
Donald Trump
During a ceremony to honor three World War II Navajo Code Talkers, Trump, as he was supposed to be honoring them, makes a racist joke.
Thank you for publishing this. I am afraid it will not be read or even thought of by most if not all Americans. They do know however that we, the Native American, have been lied to and cheated out of property. They may sympathize but that is about as far as it will ever go until they discover something we have that they think they need. Then, the demonization will begin again but in more subtle ways — i.e…the pipeline from Canada. Proving once again what their intentions really are — same as always —
Thank you for putting this together. Its important to know the past and this overview of Presidential policy statements is powerful, impactful, and insightful. Sometimes its good to step out of the forest to see the trees. Although it was a painful read, its a neccessary one. thank you.
These are some very interesting quotes but as many of us know these men do not write or really understand what they are saying. These quotes are an indication of the Administration and view of the party platform. The relationship the United States has had and does have with the tribes gives some non-First Americans a false sense of who we are today. Today most First Americans are not represented by a tribe “fact”. Many or I should say most First Americans are not member/citizens of tribes even though they may meet a tribe’s criteria for membership “tribal law”. Individual First Americans and families are being disenrolled from tribes at an alarming rate by their own cousins. I’m not even talking about the First Americans that still have not be recognized by tribes like Table Mountain Rancheria in California.
Non-First Americans see the injustice being inflicted on their neighbors and fellow American citizens and like the quote of President Ronald Reagan say “We have provided…Maybe we should not have humored them… Maybe we should have said, no, come join us; be citizens along with the rest of us.’” The quote by President Barack Obama should also apply to tribal governments not only the Untied States, “We also recommit to supporting tribal self-determination, security, and prosperity for all Native Americans. While we cannot erase the scourges or broken promises of our past, we will move ahead together in writing a new, brighter chapter in our joint history.” Keyword, ALL Native Americans.
If tribal leaders continue down this dark path of disenrollment and failing to enroll individuals that meet tribal membership law another future maybe near at hand for them! We all know law and policy change in a blink of an eye. As President George Herbert Walker Bush said, “This government to government relationship is the result of sovereign and independent tribal governments being incorporated into the fabric of our Nation, of Indian tribes becoming what our courts have come to refer to as quasi-sovereign domestic dependent nations…” Keyword Courts, if the Courts change this definition good by tribal governments. There is a vote about to take place in California where the citizens are trumping federal and tribal self determination law. The North Fork Mono have done everything by the book in order to have a Casino but that is all in jeopardy now. If they fall so falls the rest of the tribes!
I agree with you Sammie. Its unfortunate that most non-natives know so little about the truths of the way the American Indians have been used and abused over the last several centuries, not to mention the genocide that has occurred as well. Although my family does have some Native blood in our lineage, which is mainly where my curiosity about the American Indian came from, I am a non-native who sympathizes with the proud First Nations people. I am ashamed of the way the American Government has treacherously and violently tried to wipe out all Natives from this country and Canada as well. The very people that need to be aware of the atrocities that the American Indian faces are clueless to how evil the government can be when they want what you have.
I do my best to pass the word on by re posting articles and videos that are posted in the Native News organizations I subscript to. I am praying for a better today and tomorrow for all Natives people.
If I recall …. Correctly….in the late 1880’s Congress voted whether American Indians were human or not. Maybe someone knows more about this than I do. Also, one of my relatives who worked as a nurse in a IHS hospital knew for a fact that Indian girls and women were sterylized without they knowledge or consent. I still hear people today say that “we gave Indians their land. Also, a member of the church where Obama had been on attendance say of Afto Americans…..”we were here first”.
I promptly found the church telephone number and told the person
Someone who is more knowledgeable than I am might correct me. US Congress. In the late 1880’s voted whether American Indians were human or not.
Also I have a relative who worked as a nurse in a IHS hospital advise me for a fact some Indian girls and woken were sterilized without their knowledge or consent.
Thank you for compiling these telling quotes. Somebody should have taken Reagan and Dubya aside and informed them that nobody in this country ever ‘gave’ us anything. Our ancestors fought to retain whatever they could of our homelands and resources, thus we have our reservations, minerals and hunting, fishing and gathering rights to this day. And no living person on this planet ‘gave’ us sovereignty. It was the Creator who made us sovereign Nations of distinct, unique Peoples, guided by the original teachings and instructions given to us in a holy way.
amazing Lincoln freed black people but had Indians hung.
George Washington the first president did try his best to enact polices to protect the Native American in the same Policies as the foreigners were treated, however the greed for the Land by these same foreigners was too powerful, We were pushed from the East Coast into the Plains and here is where the biggest populations remain, All the Treaties, Promises and MOU’s were treated in much this same way, white greed took over, white greed prevailed….to this day they keep trying…….
Hello, I see that you are very interested in the issues of our native people, I am taking a philosophy class and this was what we were listening to, i thought you would like to take a listen. Here is the link from the episode we heard in class:
As a member of the Gros Ventre Tribe of Fort Belknap Reservation, I greatly enjoyed your article about Presidents comments about Indians. Have to comment tho, that in what I’ve seen lately, the Presidents, the Federal government, and the white folks aren’t our enemies…..our enemies come from within. Check out the situation on the Blackfeet Reservation, the Rocky Boy’s Reservation…my heart goes out to the Tribal members on these reservations for they are the ones who are suffering. Corruption in leadership…we haven’t made the news yet, but in my opinion Fort Belknap is not so far behind.
Jessie, I hear your words and I too know. The one constant I see is these so called leadership continue to be elected.
And that in it-self is troubling..explain that one and you’ll change the Tribes.
I do not know how people in “Leadership” can do something and nobody see’s, but let the average Native crash a peddle bike at the town store, “no matter their age” and everyone in the tribe is laughing about it the next day.
If tribe members are upset with the way the government has treated them and who is in office by advice is to get all the tribes together and go to Washington and demand the wrongs be righted. I know the history books are wrong and yet the youth has to read it and then wonder who is right the elders or the books. People are elected to office because they use other people. They give them a little hope and once elected take it away. It is time that we look into the hearts and minds of people ourselves and not let the media tell us how we should fell about a person.
The work of indigenous people has only begun in the 1970’s with the grass roots movement, and still has a long way to go. Our U.S. Constitution was drafted by racist land speculators, and the history of Natives has not been pretty in the fidiciary relationship with the U.S.government. As Native American, find it necessary to lead by example in the trail to self determination. The evolution of Native American Law is necessary to be self sufficient as a Soverign Nation, and we as Soverign Indigenous People must UNITE, and work together to show we are capable of self governance, and break the systematic racist stereotype that we are inferior.
I’m 3\4 Scottish and 1\4 Cherokee, not that that matters but I guess it might to some, but I’m also a Rainbow Warrior so I know none of that matters, just like the medicine wheel this was all meant to show us where and when we are, and what is to come, relax and don’t even read the history books we all know there full of lies, instead honor your elders , and listen , and sing your heart song, you have power and insight beyond imagination, believe in yourself, I believe in you, I have seen the truth, if the white man would have followed that book they would have learned your ways instead of forcing their evil ways one you, their not to be trusted, but you have figured that out by now, but the Rainbow Phamily, will stand with you , and lay our lives down to protect you, you may not know this but we have done it before, and have been born into the arms of those that would call themselves our enemies, fools warriors don’t die we multiply!! Aho
I have five plus native GGG grandfathers whom two fought in the Revolutionary War as American Soldiers. In their case even their brothers and sons + Nephews were in the Rev. Army. Yet when we deal with the States for Tribal recognition we are delayed with Red Tape and pure ignored attention.
In my tribal case we had a 5000 Acre reservation which was taken over. Today it is the largest aquafier in the State. They, the Federal Govt. offer nothing in return.
I know what some of the presidents other people when the language was written there were no cuss words white man passed it on and let it be borrowed we have a lot to get done to start getting things set right we need to examine our hearts search within for peace
…easy to speak of forgiveness and peace and love… when you can sit back and WATCH… Another thing when they steal your Family and Lands and Lives… and constantly try to hurt you and take from you…
Easy to speak of the betterment of mankind, as you sit on your sofa watching your tv… or in front of your computer trying to teach, “the ignorant Native,” about being human… but your own ways decry what your actions are. Hypocrites one and all!
All these sinners. No wonder why they need “God.”