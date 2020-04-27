UNITY Cancels In-Person National Conference
Published April 27, 2020
MESA, Ariz. — Citing the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, UNITY, Inc. and its board of trustees have cancelled its national conference that was scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C. July 3-7, 2020.
In its place, UNITY will host a free three-part virtual conference that will take place in June and July 2020. UNITY’s leadership believes through these virtual meetings that UNITY will continue the vital work of empowering American Indian and Alaska Native youth and fostering their spiritual, mental, physical, and social development, especially during this critical point in the nation’s history.
“We know these are unprecedented times, but UNITY has survived for 44 years, and we intend to be here to serve our Native youth well into the future,” said Mary Kim Titla, UNITY’s executive director. “UNITY’s Board of Trustees and staff look forward to a time when we can again meet face to face. In the meantime, we encourage all in our communities to take care of each other, and support each other during this difficult time.”
If you have paid registration fees, you will be hearing from UNITY staff who will provide specifics about the reimbursement process.
Additional details about the virtual conference will be forthcoming, including registration information, sponsorship, workshop presenter, exhibitor, and other opportunities. On-going conference updates and the latest news from UNITY is available on its website.