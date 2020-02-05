Two Native American Congresswomen to Serve on Escort Committee for Tonight’s State of the Union Address
Published February 4, 2020
WASHINGTON — U.S. Representatives Sharice Davids (D-Kansas) and Deb Haaland (D-New Mexico) have been chosen to serve on the Congressional Escort Committee ahead of tonight’s State of the Union address.
Davids and Haaland will join a bipartisan group of members of Congress, including House and Senate Leadership, in escorting the President to the House Chamber for the State of the Union address.
“It’s an honor to be selected for the Congressional Escort Committee, particularly because it will give me the opportunity to meet with the president prior to his State of the Union address and share my hope that he will work with Congress on the issues most important to Kansas families – like lowering the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs,” Davids said.
Davids (Ho-Chunk Nation) and Haaland (Pueblo of Laguna) are the first two Native American women elected to Congress.