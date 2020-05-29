Total COVID-19 Cases Surpass 5,000 on Navajo Nation: Eight More Deaths Reported on Thursday
Published May 28, 2020
57-hour weekend lockdown nears
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and eight more deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 167 as of Thursday.
Preliminary reports from nine health care facilities indicate that approximately 1,745 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with more reports still pending. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 5,044.
Navajo Nation cases by Service Unit:
- Chinle Service Unit: 1,269
- Crownpoint Service Unit: 508
- Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 247
- Gallup Service Unit: 854
- Kayenta Service Unit: 780
- Shiprock Service Unit: 823
- Tuba City Service Unit: 432
- Winslow Service Unit: 100
*31 residences are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit
“The Navajo Nation is still fighting the battle against the virus. We remind our citizens to keep wearing protective masks, complying with the weekend lockdowns, staying home, and staying six-feet from individuals in public. Although we are seeing some good indications that the numbers are flattening, please do not underestimate the dangers and consequences of the virus. With preventative measures, faith, and strength, we will overcome this battle and thrive,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said on Thursday.
President Nez also reminds residents that another 57-hour weekend lockdown will begin on Friday, May 29, at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, June 1, at 5:00 a.m. This will be the eighth weekend lockdown that also requires the closure of all businesses on the Navajo Nation.
For more information, including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the primary Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
To Donate to the Navajo Nation
The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.
For More Information
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.
