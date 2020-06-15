Sunday Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: 57 New Cases, and Three More Deaths Related to COVID-19 Reported
Published June 15, 2020
3,158 new recoveries, 57 new cases, and three more deaths related to COVID-19 reported
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and three more deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 311 as of Sunday. Reports from 11 health care facilities indicate that approximately 3,158 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with one health care facility report still pending. 44,207 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 6,611.
Navajo Nation cases by Service Unit:
- Chinle Service Unit: 1,725
- Crownpoint Service Unit: 612
- Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 418
- Gallup Service Unit: 1,114
- Kayenta Service Unit: 960
- Shiprock Service Unit: 1,090
- Tuba City Service Unit: 543
- Winslow Service Unit: 141
* Eight residences are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit
On Sunday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,233 new cases of COVID-19 for the entire state since Saturday, and more increases in hospitalizations, ICU bed occupancy, and ventilator usage due to the community spread of the virus.
“With the state of Arizona relaxing its precautions and allowing its stay-at-home order to expire, the highly-populated areas are seeing dramatic increases. I cannot stress enough to our Navajo people the importance of staying home as much as possible. It only takes a few people traveling to Phoenix or other hotspots, to catch the virus and start another wave of new cases here on the Navajo Nation. Let’s remember that this virus started elsewhere and made its way into the Navajo Nation — people move the virus. If we stay at home, we isolate the virus. Keep wearing your masks – masks save lives,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.
On Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. (MDT), President Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer will host another online town hall to provide the latest COVID-19 updates. There will also be updates provided by the U.S. Census office regarding the 2020 Census Count on the Navajo Nation.
To Donate to the Navajo Nation
The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.
