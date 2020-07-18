Currents

Saturday Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: 32 New Cases - Death Toll at 415

Details By Native News Online Staff July 18, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Saturday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 32 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and three more deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 415 as of Saturday.

Reports indicate that approximately 6,345 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 72,711 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 8,568.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

· Chinle Service Unit: 2,140

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 726

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 580

· Gallup Service Unit: 1,391

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,212

· Shiprock Service Unit: 1,355

· Tuba City Service Unit: 787

· Winslow Service Unit: 374

* Three residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend lockdown remains in effect until Monday, July 20 at 5:00 a.m. to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and to keep the Navajo people safe. The Navajo Police Department and the New Mexico National Guard have setup checkpoints in various communities to help enforce the weekend lockdown.

“When we stay home, we are keeping ourselves safe, helping our first responders, and slowing the spread of the virus. When we isolate ourselves, we isolate the coronavirus. Wearing masks is making a difference, so please continue to wear your masks in public and we will get through this pandemic together. Our frontline warriors are working to save lives around the clock. Let’s pray for them and honor them by wearing masks, social distancing, washing your hands, and staying home. Please also pray for all of those who have lost loved ones and those fighting to recover from the virus,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

The Nez-Lizer Administration is working with businesses to setup food donation drop-off sites at grocery stores to allow Navajo Nation residents to contribute non-perishable food items, which will be made available to Navajo people and others living in the Phoenix area as a way to give back to our relatives and friends of the Navajo Nation who graciously donated essential items to the Navajo Nation.

To Donate to the Navajo Nation

The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.

For More Information

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world, visit the Worldometers website.

For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff