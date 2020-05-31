Saturday Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: 1,814 Recoveries, 105 New Cases of COVID-19, & 10 More Deaths Reported
Published May 31, 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and 10 more deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 241 as of Saturday. Preliminary reports from nine health care facilities indicate that approximately 1,814 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with more reports still pending. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 5,250.
Navajo Nation cases by Service Unit:
- Chinle Service Unit: 1,357
- Crownpoint Service Unit: 513
- Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 277
- Gallup Service Unit: 875
- Kayenta Service Unit: 798
- Shiprock Service Unit: 849
- Tuba City Service Unit: 448
- Winslow Service Unit: 102
*31 residences are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit
“During this weekend’s lockdown, let’s remain diligent and stay home and avoid large gatherings to minimize the spread of the coronavirus in our Nation. Take the time to keep your family safe at home during the lockdown, such as washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and regularly cleaning and disinfecting high touched surfaces in the home. Most importantly, help to teach our children and grandparents to practice safe and healthy habits to minimize COVID-19 exposure,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said on Saturday evening.
The 57-hour weekend lockdown began on Friday, May 29, at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, June 1, at 5:00 a.m. This is the eighth-weekend lockdown that also requires the closure of all businesses on the Navajo Nation.
For more information, including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the primary Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-6855.
_________________________________________________________________
To Donate to the Navajo Nation
The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.
_________________________________________________________________
For More Information
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.
For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE
