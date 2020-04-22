Respecting Mother Earth on Earth Day 2020!
Earth Day 2020
Published April 22, 2020
CHICAGO – There is a Native legend that says the world is actually on the back of a giant turtle.
For Earth Day, I decided to play with that idea and incorporate all the elements that make up the natural world. Fire (red), water (green), air (blue), earth (brown), and mankind (tan).
Enjoy Earth Day and appreciate all of the world’s elements together.
Artwork by Monica Whitepigeon (Potawatomi)
Shouldn’t Earth Day be every day?
