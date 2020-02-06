Rep. Sharice Davids to Attend Diné Voter Registration Rally on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Twin Arrows Casino Resort
Published Feb. 6, 2020
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. —Northeast Arizona Democrats are attempting to get a head start on the 2020 election by sponsoring a Diné Voter Registration Rally at Navajo Gaming’s Twin Arrows Resort on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Flagstaff, Ariz.
The rally’s main attraction is Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kansas), who is a tribal citizen of the Ho-Chunk Nation and one of the first American Indians elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. She won a historic victory in November 2018.
Among other guests are former Rep. Gabby Giffords, her husband, Mark Kelly, who is running the U.S. Senate seat in Arizona; former Navajo Nation President Peterson Zah; Congressman Tom O’Halleran and Arizona’s Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
Rally attendees will be able to visit with and learn more about elected officials and 2020 candidates, check their voter registration status, learn how to register voters, volunteer in upcoming political outreach or learn about available job openings in the Arizona Democratic Party.
This free event is open to the public and lunch will be served. RSVP below required to secure lunch and seat: https://secure.ngpvan.com/DKb–saTlUuP5dWcT6KIHQ2
The Twin Arrows Diné Event Center is located at 22181 Resort Boulevard, Exit 219 I-40 Flagstaff, Arizona 86004.