Rep. Deb Haaland’s Eighth Generation Blanket
Published February 7, 2020
Editor’s Note: This article was first published on the Eighth Generation blog. Used with permission. All rights reserved.
WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, February 4th, at the State of the Union address, Representative Deb Haaland posted a selfie on her social media pages with our “Renewal” Wool Blanket designed by Inspired Natives Collaborator Sarah Agaton Howes (Anishinaabe). We’re so honored this inspiring Congresswoman and role model is warmed by one of our blankets!
While running during the midterm elections in 2018, Congresswoman Deb Haaland made history when she won New Mexico’s First Congressional District, becoming one of the first Native American women to ever be elected into Congress along with Sharice Davids who won Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District.
According to her website, Deb Haaland, an enrolled member of the Pueblo of Laguna, had volunteered at her daughter’s pre-school in order to afford her daugher’s early childhood education. As a single parent, she struggled to put herself through college, at times having to rely on food stamps and lived paycheck-to-paycheck. Through hard work and determination, she earned her Bachelors from the University of New Mexico and went on to graduate from UNM Law School. Haaland became the first Native American woman to be elected to lead a State Party. During her time as State Party Chair, she traveled to Standing Rock to protect tribal sovereignty and advocate for critical natural resources.
In addition to bringing her Eighth Generation blanket, Deb joined the Democratic Women’s Caucus by wearing white to symbolize their advocacy for women’s rights and policy changes to bring increased equity for all. Deb also sported pins and ribbons representing causes close to her heart, including climate change, raising awareness for sexual assault survivors, and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW).
We are incredibly grateful for this show of support for our Native-owned business and cheer Deb on as she continues to set a powerful example in Indian Country by advocating for the betterment of our communities and nation!