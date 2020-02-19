Rep. Davids Wants Pharma Companies to Include Drugs Prices in Ads
Published February 19, 2020
WASHINGTON — Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS-03) wants pharmaceutical companies to be more transparent. Last week, she introduced legislation that would require pharmaceutical companies to include the list prices of their prescription drugs in all direct-to-consumer (DTC) advertisements.
With prescription drug prices skyrocketing, this legislation intends to holds pharmaceutical companies accountable for their prices.
“Big pharmaceutical companies flood Kansans’ airwaves with ads for prescription drugs – but leave us in the dark about the price. My bill will hold pharmaceutical companies accountable to the public for their prices and help to halt the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs, so Kansas families can finally have some relief,” said Davids.
According to Davids, DTC pharmaceutical advertising in the U.S. is unparalleled in the rest of the world – the U.S. and New Zealand are the only two countries that even allow such advertising.
With Americans being bombarded with seeing nine prescription drug advertisements every day, it creates demand for drugs that may not be necessary. The American Medical Association maintains DTC advertising “inflates demand for new and more expensive drugs, even when these drugs may not be appropriate.”
“Whether it’s a mom worrying about affording insulin for her children or a cancer patient fearing bankruptcy due the price of his life-saving medications, the number one issue Kansans talk to me about is the cost of health care and prescription drugs. Their message is clear: we need leaders in Washington who will stand up to big drug companies and work to lower the rising cost of prescription drugs. And that’s what this bill will help do,” Davids said.
To view the bill, click here.