On This Week’s Native Bidaské: Great Lakes Tribal Economic Summit Discussion

Details By Native News Online Staff September 11, 2024

Join Native New Online editor Levi Rickert on Friday for this week’s Native Bidaské as he holds a discussion about the upcoming Great Lakes Tribal Economic Summit that will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17 and Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.

The Great Lakes Tribal Economic Summit is presented by Tribal Business News, a sister publication of Native News Online.

Rickert welcomes Tribal Business News Associate Publisher Brian Edwards and attorney Tanya Gibbs, a partner at Mshkawzi Law, LLP and a tribal citizen of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians.

The discussion will be about the topics to be featured at the Great Lakes Tribal Economic Summit, hosted by Native News Online’s sister publication Tribal Business News on Tuesday, September 17, and Wednesday, September 18, 2024 on the homelands of the Pokagon Potawatomi at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo.

In addition to her extensive legal work on behalf of tribal business enterprises, Gibbs formerly led the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians’ Odawa Economic Development Management Inc.

According to Edwards, this year’s summit will feature more than 20 speakers sharing news, information and best practices in key areas of non-gaming economic development for tribes.

The Great Lakes Tribal Economic Summit will be co-hosted by the Michigan Economic Development (MEDC) and Grand Valley State University Seidman College of Business.

Registration and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Tune into the stream on Friday, September 8 at 12 pm EDT on Native News Online’s Facebook, Twitter, or//www.youtube.com/@NativeNewsOnline>" style="text-decoration: none;"> YouTube platforms.

