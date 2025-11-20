Next on Native Bidaské: A Conversation with Indian Gaming Association Chairman David Bean

Details By Native StoryLab November 20, 2025

After the sudden passing of Ernie Stevens Jr.—who served as chairman of the Indian Gaming Association for 24 years—Vice Chairman David Bean has stepped into the role of chairman. Stevens had been reelected to a two-year term in April, and Bean will now serve out the remainder.

Bean is the former chairman of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians.

Earlier this week, Native News Online Editor Levi Rickert and Senior Reporter Shaun Griswold sat down with Bean during the National Congress of American Indians’ annual convention at the Seattle Convention Center.

In the interview, Bean reflected on Stevens’ profound, quarter-century influence on the Indian gaming industry and shared how the Indian Gaming Association plans to move forward with the same strength and stability that defined Stevens’ leadership. He spoke about Stevens as a unifying force whose vision helped expand tribal gaming opportunities nationwide.

Tune in to hear the full conversation, including Bean’s insights on the future of Indian gaming—now the largest segment of the U.S. gaming industry.

Join us for this conversation on Native Bidaské

Date: Friday, November 21st, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PT

Streaming on: Facebook, YouTube, and the Native News Online website