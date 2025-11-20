Next on Native Bidaské: A Conversation with Indian Gaming Association Chairman David Bean

- Details
- By Native StoryLab
After the sudden passing of Ernie Stevens Jr.—who served as chairman of the Indian Gaming Association for 24 years—Vice Chairman David Bean has stepped into the role of chairman. Stevens had been reelected to a two-year term in April, and Bean will now serve out the remainder.
Bean is the former chairman of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians.
Earlier this week, Native News Online Editor Levi Rickert and Senior Reporter Shaun Griswold sat down with Bean during the National Congress of American Indians’ annual convention at the Seattle Convention Center.
In the interview, Bean reflected on Stevens’ profound, quarter-century influence on the Indian gaming industry and shared how the Indian Gaming Association plans to move forward with the same strength and stability that defined Stevens’ leadership. He spoke about Stevens as a unifying force whose vision helped expand tribal gaming opportunities nationwide.
Tune in to hear the full conversation, including Bean’s insights on the future of Indian gaming—now the largest segment of the U.S. gaming industry.
Join us for this conversation on Native Bidaské
Date: Friday, November 21st, 2025
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PT
Streaming on: Facebook, YouTube, and the Native News Online website
Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions
At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization.
The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience.
Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination.
This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores.
We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve.
Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence.
The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told.
Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter.
Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher