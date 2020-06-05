Navajo Nation Thursday COVID-19 Update: 2,029 Recoveries, 128 New Cases, & Seven More Deaths are Reported
Published June 5, 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and seven more deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 264 as of Thursday. Preliminary reports from 10 health care facilities indicate that approximately 2,174 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with more reports still pending. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 5,730.
Navajo Nation cases by Service Unit:
- Chinle Service Unit: 1,486
- Crownpoint Service Unit: 551
- Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 311
- Gallup Service Unit: 966
- Kayenta Service Unit: 873
- Shiprock Service Unit: 949
- Tuba City Service Unit: 473
- Winslow Service Unit: 115
*Six residences are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit
“All of our Navajo people need to continue the good practices that helped us reach this point. We’re seeing good indications with the daily numbers of new cases, but we have to remember that in other cities and states they’ve seen spikes in new cases due easing of restrictions. We still have a daily curfew in effect seven days a week, our government remains closed except for essential workers, and we still have public health orders that require everyone to wear protective masks and practice social distancing,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez on Thursday evening.
The Navajo Department of Health will soon issue another public health emergency order to address public gatherings. More details will be provided once the new order is finalized.
For more information, including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the primary Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-6855.
To Donate to the Navajo Nation
The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.
For More Information
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.
For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE
For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19