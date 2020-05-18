Navajo Nation Sunday COVID-19 Update: Cases Surpass 4,000
Published May 17, 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Sunday night, the Navajo Nation reported an additional 90 new cases of COVID-19 cases, which brings the total of cases on the country’s largest Indian reservation to 4,002 since the test results were first announced two months ago on March 17.
Preliminary reports from a few health care facilities indicate that approximately 544 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with more reports still pending.
Fortunately, there were no new deaths reported on Sunday. The COVID-19 death toll remains at 140.
A total of 24,886 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 18,380 negative results. In March, health care experts projected that the Navajo Nation would see its peak in new cases in mid-May.
“The Navajo Nation is now engaged in large-scale testing and we are now testing at a greater rate than any other state in the country based on population. Without the weekend lockdowns that we’ve implemented based on advice from our health care experts, we would be seeing higher numbers. The weekend lockdowns are working and the large majority of our citizens are complying, but we still have some who defy the lockdown order and for some reason they always receive the most attention. Thank you to everyone who is abiding by the order and staying home. Now, when the weekend lockdown order ends on Monday we have to remember that there remains at stay-at-home order and a daily curfew that remain in effect,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said on Sunday.
The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend lockdown remains in effect until Monday, which includes the closure of all businesses to deter traveling and to keep people home and safe from the COVID-19 virus. The order states that residents can leave their homesites only in cases of safety, health, or medical emergencies. The Health Operations Command Center urges anyone who feels they might have signs and symptoms of COVID-19 to immediately contact their medical provider.
