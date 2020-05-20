Navajo Nation Reports 82 New COVID-19 Cases, Two More Deaths & 1,001 Recoveries
Published May 20, 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths from the virus on Tuesday. The latest data reported brings the Navajo Nation to a total of 4,153 and the total number of deaths is now 144. from the COVID-19, with a fatality rate of 3.47 percent among the confirmed infections.
Preliminary reports from six health care facilities indicate that approximately 1,001 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with more reports still pending. A total of 26,267 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 20,200 negative results.
“The Navajo Nation is testing our citizens at a greater rate per capita than any other state in the country. Close to 12-percent of our population on the Navajo Nation has been tested compared to less than 10-percent for states. Today, there was another large-scale testing event held in the community of Tonalea, so we might see another spike in our positive case numbers in a few days once those test results are confirmed. The more people we identify who have the virus, the more people that we can isolate to help flatten the curve,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the Nez-Lizer team was joined by Council Delegate Kee Allen Begay, Jr. as they distributed food, bottled water, cleaning supplies, diapers, and other essential supplies to 402 Navajo families in the communities of Low Mountain, Whippoorwill, Tachee-Blue Gap, and Tselani/Cottonwood. Overall, the Nez-Lizer Administration has distributed supplies to nearly 9,000 families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
To Donate to the Navajo Nation
The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.
For More Information
For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE
For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19 webpage.