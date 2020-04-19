Navajo Nation Reports 70 New COVID-19 Cases – Death Toll 44; Average Death Age 66-years-old
Published April 18, 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Total confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Navajo Nation reached 1,197 as reported on Saturday evening, an increase of 70 from Friday.
The deadly virus has killed 44 people on the Navajo Nation. There was no additional deaths reported since Friday. The average age at death was 66-years-old, related to COVID-19 as reported on Friday.
The data was compiled by the Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center. The report also includes 4,075 total negative test results as of Saturday.
Coronavirus numbers on the Navajo Nation reported by county:
- Navajo County, AZ: 321
- Apache County, AZ: 187
- Coconino County, AZ: 206
- McKinley County, NM: 261
- San Juan County, NM: 168
- Cibola County, NM: 14
- San Juan County, UT: 14
- Socorro County, NM: 13
- Sandoval County, NM: 13
The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend curfew remains in effect until Monday, April 20 at 5:00 a.m. (MDT). The Navajo Police Department continues to enforce the weekend curfew with road checkpoints in various communities. They will also issue citations for curfew violators, which may include up to $1,000 in fines and/or 30 days in jail.
“We are very appreciative to all of our Navajo Police Officers who are working hard to protect all of us. Let’s help them by staying home and complying with the weekend curfew. Let’s stay home and bring the numbers down and to protect and save the lives of our relatives, friends, and neighbors. Please abide by the orders and continue to pray for our people,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.
Last weekend, the Navajo Police Department issued approximately 119 citations for individuals who violated the curfew. Stricter provisions are now in place for businesses as well.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
