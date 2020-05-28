Navajo Nation Reports 1,620 COVID-19 Recoveries as Cases Approach 5,000
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation reported 1,620 of its tribal citizens have recovered from COVID-19, as the total cases nears 5,000. On Wednesday evening, the Navajo Nation reported another 102 new cases of COVID-19 reached 4,944.
The total number of deaths has reached 159 from the deadly virus as of Wednesday.
Preliminary reports from nine health care facilities indicate that approximately 1,620 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with more reports still pending. Given the total cases, the recovery rate stands at 32.77 percent.
Navajo Nation cases by Service Unit:
- Chinle Service Unit: 1,213
- Crownpoint Service Unit: 508
- Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 242
- Gallup Service Unit: 849
- Kayenta Service Unit: 773
- Shiprock Service Unit: 819
- Tuba City Service Unit: 425
- Winslow Service Unit: 84
*31 residences are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit
“We have to keep doing what we’re doing by wearing protective masks, complying with the weekend lockdowns, staying home, and practicing social distancing. Now is not the time to let up our guard. We are seeing some very good indications that the numbers are flattening, but please remain diligent and continue to take care of your elders. We are overcoming this pandemic, but the war on this monster called COVID-19 is not over,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.
On Wednesday, the Navajo Nation issued Public Health Emergency Order 2020-012, ordering another 57-hour weekend lockdown beginning on Friday, May 29 at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, June 1 at 5:00 a.m. This will be the eighth weekend lockdown that also requires the closure of all businesses on the Navajo Nation.
On Wednesday, the Nez-Lizer Administration distributed food, bottled water, and cleaning supplies to 434 Navajo families in the communities of Huerfano, Counselor, and Nahodishgish in New Mexico. Overall, the administration has reached 66 chapters across the Navajo Nation so far.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
