Navajo Nation COVID-19 Saturday Update: Deaths Surpass 150: Cases Surpass 4,500
Published May 23, 2020
1,397 recoveries reported as 57-hour weekend lockdown remains in effect
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – The Navajo Department of Health in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation. The total number of deaths has reached 153 as of Saturday. Preliminary reports from eight health care facilities indicate that approximately 1,397 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with more reports still pending. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 4,633.
The Navajo Nation’s current 57-hour weekend lockdown remains in effect, which includes the closure of all businesses to deter traveling and to keep people home and safe from the COVID-19 virus, to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.
“If you look at the daily numbers of positive cases over the last couple of weeks, it appears that the curve is flattening. The number of daily new cases fluctuates, but not to a large degree. We’ve had some days with large numbers of new cases and that’s because we’re testing aggressively. Contact tracing, testing, and the public health orders are all making a difference and reducing hospital visits. We have to remain diligent and practice social distancing in order to begin to see a consistent decrease in daily numbers of new cases. Let’s keeping fighting hard and thinking of others, especially our elders,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.
The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend lockdown requires all residents to remain at home except essential workers, first responders, and health care workers. Essential businesses, including stores, gas stations, restaurants, drive-thru food establishments, hay vendors, and other vendors, shall cease all operations during the lockdown.
The Office of the President and Vice President has distributed food, bottled water, and other supplies to over 8,000 families in 60 communities on the Navajo Nation to help people stay home and stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
To Donate to the Navajo Nation
The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.
For More Information
For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE
For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19 webpage.