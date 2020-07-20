Currents

Navajo Nation COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 422 as Leaders Try To Flatten the Curve

Details By Levi Rickert July 20, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 25 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and seven more deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 422 as of Saturday.

Reports indicate that approximately 6,360 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 72,804 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 8,593.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,147

Crownpoint Service Unit: 729

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 582

Gallup Service Unit: 1,395

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,214

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,357

Tuba City Service Unit: 792

Winslow Service Unit: 374

* Three residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Department of Health has issued Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-018, implementing two additional 57-hour weekend lockdowns from July 24, 2020 to July 27, 2020 and from July 31, 2020 to August 3, 2020, starting at 8:00 P.M. MDT on Friday and ending at 5:00 A.M. MDT on Monday. A separate order is being developed to require residents that travel to “hotspots” to quarantine for 14 days when they return to the Navajo Nation.

“The data shows that the weekend lockdowns and other requirements such as wearing masks are working to flatten the curve on the Navajo Nation. In cities and states around our Nation, they began letting up on restrictions too soon and now they’ve been seeing increases for weeks. We do not want to make that mistake here on the Navajo Nation. In comparison to other places, we are doing good and now is not the time to let up. Our goal is to have zero new cases, but the reality is that there is no vaccine so we will likely see new cases every day. We have to everything we can to keep the numbers of cases low. Wear your masks, stay home as much as possible, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, and avoid large gatherings,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014

The Nez-Lizer Administration is also working with businesses to setup food donation drop-off sites at grocery stores to allow Navajo Nation residents to contribute non-perishable food items, which will be made available to Navajo people and others living in the Phoenix area as a way to give back to our relatives and friends of the Navajo Nation who graciously donated essential items to the Navajo Nation.

