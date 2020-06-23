Navajo Nation COVID-19 Cases Surpass 7,000; Total Cases More Than 10 States
Published June 22, 2020
3,716 recoveries, 55 new cases, no new deaths related to COVID-19 reported as Navajo Nation’s daily curfew remains in effect
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation reported on Monday night the total COVID-19 cases on the country’s largest Indian reservation has surpassed 7,000 since the reporting began on March 17, 2020. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 7,045.
The total exceeds 10 states COVID-19 cases.
Reports from 11 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 3,716 individuals recovered from COVID-19, with one health care facility report still pending. 49,444 people have been tested for COVID-19.
The total number of deaths remains at 335 as of Monday.
Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:
- Chinle Service Unit: 1,832
- Crownpoint Service Unit: 643
- Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 424
- Gallup Service Unit: 1,205
- Kayenta Service Unit: 1,010
- Shiprock Service Unit: 1,142
- Tuba City Service Unit: 576
- Winslow Service Unit: 205
* Eight residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.
“Staying home, wearing a face mask, cleaning and disinfecting, and avoiding large gatherings has helped minimize the spread of coronavirus in the Navajo Nation. Within the last eight days of reporting, the Nation has had an average of 80 cases of COVID-19 per day. The number of positive cases is decreasing, and there are more recoveries each day, and it gives us hope that we are safer. Let’s continue to practice all preventative measures and don’t back down,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.
The Navajo Nation’s daily curfew remains in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (MDT), seven days a week. Navajo police continue to enforce the daily curfew and may issue a citation to curfew violators.
If you or someone you know needs help dealing with stress or the emotional effects of COVID-19, call the Navajo Regional Behavioral Health Center at (505) 368-1438 or (505) 368-1467, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday (MDT).
For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.
To Donate to the Navajo Nation
The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.
For More Information
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.
For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE
For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19 webpage.