Navajo Nation COVID-19 Cases Reach 5,661; Death Toll at 259
Published June 3, 2020
2,029 COVID-19 recoveries, 128 new cases, and seven more deaths are reported
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 128 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and seven more deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 259 as of Wednesday. Preliminary reports from 10 health care facilities indicate that approximately 2,029 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with more reports still pending. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 5,661.
Navajo Nation cases by Service Unit:
- Chinle Service Unit: 1,458
- Crownpoint Service Unit: 546
- Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 301
- Gallup Service Unit: 949
- Kayenta Service Unit: 855
- Shiprock Service Unit: 936
- Tuba City Service Unit: 471
- Winslow Service Unit: 114
*31 residences are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit
On Wednesday, President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer signed an executive order to extend the closure of Navajo Nation government offices and entities to July 5, 2020. They also announced that another Public Health Emergency Order will be issued to extend the duration of the daily curfew from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. and to pause the 57-hour weekend lockdowns for the Navajo Nation.
“As we reflected on the COVID-19 data and the recommendations from health care professionals, we have decided to pause the 57-hour weekend lockdowns on the Navajo Nation; however, the seven-day curfews are still active and enforced. The end of the 57-hour lockdown does not mean that we let our guards down because the virus is still within our communities. We must continue to comply with all public health orders to slow and stop the coronavirus spread. This is not the time to ignore and forget all the preventative measures we have been practicing, such as washing your hands, staying six feet away from others, cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces, and wearing your face masks,” President Nez said.
