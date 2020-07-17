Currents

Navajo Nation Breaks 8,500 COVID-19 Cases; Report 5 More Deaths

Details By Native News Online Staff July 17, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Friday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 50 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and five more deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 412 as of Friday.

Reports indicate that approximately 6,240 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 71,230 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 8,536.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,138

Crownpoint Service Unit: 726

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 577

Gallup Service Unit: 1,386

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,210

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,345

Tuba City Service Unit: 780

Winslow Service Unit: 371

* Three residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend lockdown is now in effect until Monday, July 20 at 5:00 a.m. to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and to keep the Navajo people safe. The Navajo Police Department and the New Mexico National Guard will once again setup checkpoints in various communities to help enforce the weekend lockdown.

“The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation. The more people travel off the Nation and into other cities, the greater the chance of them contracting COVID-19 and bringing it home to their family members. We don’t want to have another spike in new cases. Our health care system will be overwhelmed and our health care workers will be spread even more thin than they are now. We are listening to the advice of our health care experts and frontline warriors. Please think of your elders, your children, and all of our frontline warriors and their families,” Navajo Nation President Nez said on Friday.

In regards to reports of people consuming alcohol-based hand sanitizer, health care experts are sending a strong warning that doing so can easily lead to alcohol poisoning and in some cases death. Hand sanitizer should be stored out of reach of children and should be used with adult supervision. Do not use hand sanitizers that contain methanol. Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, or death.

The Nez-Lizer Administration is working with businesses to setup food donation drop-off sites at grocery stores to allow Navajo Nation residents to contribute non-perishable food items, which will be made available to Navajo people and others living in the Phoenix area as a way to give back to our relatives and friends of the Navajo Nation who graciously donated essential items to the Navajo Nation.

To Donate to the Navajo Nation

The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.

For More Information

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world, visit the Worldometers website.

For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff