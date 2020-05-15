Native News Online’s Levi Rickert Joins the Discussion Tonight on RED HOOP TALK
Published May 15, 2020
WASHINGTON — Red Hoop Talk, a new live streaming show produced by the Association on American Indian Affairs, will interview Native News Online’s publisher and editor Levi Rickert tonight at 8 p.m. – EDT.
Rickert will talk about covering the news in Indian Country as well as his own background as a member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.
Red Hoop Talk: Native News and Talk was launched four weeks ago with the goal to protect Indigenous culture and continue the survival as diverse Indigenous peoples. The talk show format is hosted by AAIA executive director Shannon O’Loughlin (Choctaw) and Roy Melendez (Caddo).
Tonight Rickert will discuss Native News Online’s approach to covering the COVID-19 pandemic that is having devastating impacts in Indian Country. He’ll also share news about Native News Online’s recent award of a Facebook grant to provide more coverage of the pandemic in areas of Indian Country that are often overlooked.
“I tell audiences all the time, it is our time to tell our stories because we have not been happy how others have told our stories. It is time to change Indian Country’s narrative and Native News Online works hard everyday to do just that,” Rickert said.
Rickert will also share some of his experiences of covering news as an American Indian journalist. He has covered Indian Country from Alcatraz, Standing Rock, reservations from throughout Indian Country to Capitol Hill.
Native News Online, in its 10th year of publishing, is one of Indian Country’s most read daily news websites.
WHAT: Native News Online’s Levi Rickert to be interviewed on Red Hoop Talk
WHEN: Friday, May 15, 2020, 8:00 p.m. – EDT
WHERE: YouTube.