Native Bidaské with Lt Governor Flanagan: A Conversation on the Importance of Voting

Details By Kristen Lilya October 30, 2024













Native Vote 2024. Tune in this Friday as Levi Rickert, publisher and editor of Native News Online, interviews Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan on the importance of voting. As we approach the election on Nov. 5th, the stakes are high, and the voices of every voter matter more than ever, especially the Native Vote.

This year, it’s not just about selecting leaders; it’s about empowering communities, making impactful decisions, and bringing crucial issues to the forefront. That’s why we’re thrilled to invite you to an exclusive interview with Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, a fierce advocate for civic engagement and a champion for Native communities.

Lt. Governor Flanagan, a proud citizen of the White Earth Nation of Ojibwe, has long been a trailblazer in her career, working tirelessly to uplift communities across Minnesota and beyond. In this one-on-one interview, she’ll share her insights on why voting is fundamental to self-determination and why every vote matters in shaping our collective future.

If the Harris-Walz ticket wins this election, Flanagan, as the lieutenant governor of Minnesota will become the first Native American female governor of a state ever.

Whether you’re a first-time voter or have participated in elections for years, this interview will inspire you to make your voice count this season. Lt. Governor Flanagan’s unique perspective as both a leader and an advocate for Native communities offers a compelling reminder of why our voices are so crucial in every election

Join us to learn, reflect, and feel empowered to take action. Don’t miss out on this engaging and informative conversation with Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan on why your vote is essential for the future of our communities and country.

TUNE IN:

🗓 Date: Friday, November 1st

🕕 Time: 12pm EST

📍 Where: Streaming LIVE on our Facebook & YouTube

