Native Bidaské with Bryan Newland, Assistant Secretary

Details By Native News Online Staff July 27, 2023

Join Native News Online Publisher Levi Rickert and Senior Report Jenna Kunze on this week’s Native Bidaské as they interview Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Bryan Newland to discuss a historic investment in helping Indian Country fight climate change.

The Department of Interior announced last week $120 million in new funding for tribal communities to mitigate the effects of climate change. Tribes can apply for funding to plan for or adapt to climate change-related threats like drought, wildfire, and coastal erosion.

The $120 million includes $23 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, $72 million from the Inflation Reduction Act, and $25 million from the fiscal year 2023 annual appropriations, according to the Interior Department. That amounts to the largest sum of annual funding made available to Tribes and Tribal organizations in the history of the Bureau of Indian Affairs Tribal Climate Annual Awards Program.

