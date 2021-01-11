Currents

Native Americans in Congress Split Along Party Lines on Trump Impeachment

Details By Native News Online Staff January 11, 2021

WASHINGTON — For the second time in 13 months, the House of Representatives is poised to vote to impeach President Donald Trump. The House on Monday secured 218 Democrats to commit to the vote on the article of impeachment for Trump’s role inciting violence at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday that left six people dead.

The vote is expected as early as Wednesday.

However, the vote will not take place if Trump resigns or Vice President Mike Pence begins the process to remove Trump from office by invoking the 25th Amendment, which allows the vice president and cabinet members to remove a president deemed incapable of performing the duties of the presidency.

It appears all Native American members of Congress will vote down party lines for the article of impeachment, as they did last week in the Electoral College votes.

Native News Online reached out to each Native American lawmaker’s office, but there was no response by time of publication.

Last week, Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS), one of three American Indian women serving in the 117th Congress, said Trump should be removed from office immediately.

“The fact remains: as everyone in the Capitol was sheltering in place, the President did not decry the actions of these violent insurgents. In fact, he encouraged them… he has made it clear that we cannot trust him to stand by his oath. He has proven that he cannot defend and protect us. Our safety, our very democracy is at stake. The President must be removed from office,” Davids said.

“Because the timeframe is so short and the need is so immediate and an emergency, we will also proceed on a parallel path in terms of impeachment,” Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) told reporters Monday. “Whether impeachment can pass the United States Senate is not the issue.”

CLICK HERE to read the entire Article of Impeachment.

Resolution impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors.

Resolved, the Donald John Trump, President of the United States, is impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors and that the following article of impeachment be exhibited to the United States Senate:

Article of impeachment exhibited by the House of Representatives of the United States of America in the name of itself and of the people of the United States of America, against Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America, in maintenance and support of its impeachment against him for high crimes and misdemeanors.

ARTICLE 1: INCITEMENT OF INSURRECTION

The Constitution provides that the House of Representatives "shall have the sole Power of Impeachment" and that the President "shall be removed from Office on Impeachment, for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors." Further, section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution prohibits any person who has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against" the United States from "hold[ing] and office ... under the United States.' In his conduct while President of the United States — and in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of the President of the United States — and in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of President of the United States and, to the best of his ability, preserve, provide, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States and in violation of his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed — Donald John Trump engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanors by inciting violence against the Government of the United States, in that:

On January 6, 2021, pursuant to the 12th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, the Vice President of the United States, the House of Representatives, and the Senate met at the United States Capitol for a Joint Session of Congress to count the votes of the Electoral College. In the months preceding the Joint Session, President Trump repeatedly issued false statements asserting that the Presidential election results were the product of widespread fraud and should not be accepted by the American people or certified by State or Federal officials. Shortly before the Joint Session commenced, President Trump, addressed a crowd at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. There, he reiterated false claims that "we won this election, and we won it by a landslide." He also willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol, such as: "if you don't fight like hell you're not going to have a country anymore." Thus incited by President Trump, members of the crowd he had addressed, in an attempt to, among other objectives, interfere with the Joint Session's solemn constitutional duty to certify the results of the 2020 Presidential election, unlawfully breached and vandalized the Capitol, injured and killed law enforcement personnel, menaced Members of Congress, the Vice President, and Congressional personnel, and engaged in other violent, deadly, destructive and seditious acts.

President Trump's conduct on January 6, 2021, followed his prior efforts to subvert and obstruct the certification of the results of the 2020 Presidential election. Those prior efforts included a phone call on January 2, 2021, during which President Trump urged the secretary of state of Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, to "find" enough votes to overturn the Georgia Presidential election results and threatened Secretary Raffensperger if he failed to do so.

In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government. He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.

Wherefore, Donald John Trump, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law. Donald John Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Native News Online will update when more information becomes available.

