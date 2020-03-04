National Indian Gaming Association Issues Statement on Closing of the Wildhorse Resort & Casino; Due to Reopen Wednesday
Published March 4, 2020
LAS VEGAS — With the temporary closing the Wildhorse Resort & Casino, the first Indian-gaming facility to close because of the coronavirus, National Indian Gaming Association Chairman Ernie Stevens, Jr. issued the following statement from Las Vegas on Tuesday:
“The National Indian Gaming Association continues to closely monitor developments on the Coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to all areas of the country impacted with this situation. Our tribes continue to monitor and prepare as information develops. The National Indian Gaming Association stands ready to assist all Tribes with this process,” National Indian Gaming Association Chairman, Ernie Stevens, Jr. stated.
The Wildhorse Resort & Casino in Pendleton, Ore. remains temporarily closed as an act of caution to protect the general public. The facility is expected to reopen at noon on Wednesday, March 4.
On Tuesday, the Wildhorse Resort & Casino posted this message on its website:
- Wildhorse confirms that a swing shift employee who tested presumptive positive for Covid-19 worked in a restricted area of the casino. The employee was not a front-line or food service staffer, did not have contact with the public, and had no reason to interact with the public.
- According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, Wildhorse employees fall into the “low-risk” transmission exposure category. For information about Covid-19, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html or call your health care provider.
- In light of the national focus and well prior to notification, Wildhorse custodial services was already proactively swabbing all public touch points with increased regularity.