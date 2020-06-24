NANA-owned federal contractor awarded $70.2 million Air Force contract
HERNDON, Va. — A wholly owned subsidiary of Akima, a holding company for federal and contracting businesses owned by the Alaska Native Corporation NANA, has secured a five-year $70.2 million military contract.
Under the five-year U.S. Air Force contract, Akima’s Colorado Springs, Colo.-based RiverTech LLC company will take on non-flying duties to reduce the workload for the branch’s Mobility Air Forces flying personnel.
RiverTech will provide the support at 14 Air Force Bases nationwide. The company is a U.S. Small Business Administration 8(a) certified minority contractor, which provides the company access to federal sole-source contracts.
“Akima is committed to supporting Air Force efforts to increase the production of aircrews and improve the quality of life for Mobility Air Forces personnel,” Scott Rauer, president of Akima’s Facilities Solutions Group, said in a statement. “Our aviation logistics professionals are proud to expand our efforts to aid flying personnel in achieving their missions.”
RiverTech offers a range of mission support services, systems engineering and information technology, particularly for space, warfighter support, and training and maritime operations.
The Air Force awarded the contract under the federal government’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) program for small businesses. The contracts are multiple award, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) agreements that often deal with broad areas of expertise or missions and multiple professional services, according to the U.S. General Services Administration.
Herndon, Va.-based Akima, RiverTech’s parent company, is a federal contractor specializing in facilities, maintenance and repair, as well as I.T., logistics, protective services, systems engineering, mission support, furniture and construction. Founded in 1995, Akima employs 7,500 people across its more than 40 subsidiaries, and currently is working on more than 2,000 contracts and task orders, according to its website.
Akima is an enterprise of the NANA Alaska Native Corporation, which is owned by 14,300 Iñupiat shareholders with roots in a 38,000-square-mile section of northwest Alaska, much of which is located above the Arctic Circle.
In addition to federal contracting, NANA also maintains a diversified portfolio of commercial businesses in the mining, oil and gas, health care, education, construction and exploration.