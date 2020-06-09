Monday Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: 2,814 Recoveries, 90 New Cases, & No New Deaths Reported
Published June 8, 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths as of Monday. The total number of deaths remains at 277 as previously reported. Preliminary reports from 11 health care facilities indicate that approximately 2,814 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with one health care facility report still pending. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 6,110.
Navajo Nation cases by Service Unit:
- Chinle Service Unit: 1,594
- Crownpoint Service Unit: 576
- Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 347
- Gallup Service Unit: 1,036
- Kayenta Service Unit: 909
- Shiprock Service Unit: 1,021
- Tuba City Service Unit: 492
- Winslow Service Unit: 127
* Eight residences are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit
“In other parts of Arizona there continues to be increases in new cases of COVID-19 since the Memorial Day weekend. Here on the Navajo Nation, we are maintaining a steady flattening of the curve in terms of new cases. We can’t let up – this may seem repetitive, but we have to keep saying it over and over so that our people understand the severity and understand that there will be consequences if we allow ourselves to become too relaxed. We are beating the projections and we have to stay the course if we want to avoid a second wave of the virus and keep bringing our numbers down,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said on Monday.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began on the Navajo Nation, President Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer have relied on data and reports from health care experts to determine the need for public health emergency orders and restrictions to help slow and prevent the spread of the virus.
For more information, including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the primary Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-6855.
_________________________________________________________________
To Donate to the Navajo Nation
The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.
_________________________________________________________________
For More Information
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.
For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE
For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19