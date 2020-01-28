LIVESTREAM: Watch Independent Presidential Candidate Mark Charles (Navajo)
Published January 28, 2020
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1 pm- EST
WASHINGTON — Independent U.S. presidential candidate Mark Charles, a citizen of the Navajo Nation, will address the topics of mass incarceration, reparations and the 13th Amendment during a Livestream from Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Mass incarceration and reparations are two vitally important issues being discussed throughout the 2020 presidential election. Both issues have come up frequently in the Democratic debates and on the campaign trail. In this livestream, Charles will lay out his position regarding reparations and mass incarceration.
Charles will also demonstrate how these issues cannot be adequately addressed until the white supremacy and racism embedded in the Constitution and the 13th Amendment are acknowledged and fixed.
Live Stream Link: Reparations, Mass Incarceration and the 13th Amendment Alternatively, you can click here: https://www.youtube.com/markcharles2020/live