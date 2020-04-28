Indian Affairs Extends Deadline for the National Tribal Broadband Grant Program
Published April 28, 2020
WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior – Indian Affairs announced on Monday an extension for the National Tribal Broadband Grant program (NTBG) grant application deadline.
All federally recognized tribes are eligible to apply for the grant, which is published in Grants.Gov from the Office of Indian Energy and Economic Development (IEED).
The grants will fund feasibility studies for the deployment or expansion of high-speed internet (broadband) transmitted, variously, through digital subscriber line (DSL), cable modem, fiber, wireless, satellite and broadband over power lines (BPL).
The closing time and date for the receipt of applications and mandatory attachments is 11:59 p.m. ET on June 15, 2020.
The purpose of NTBGs is to improve the quality of life, spur economic development and commercial activity, create opportunities for self-employment, enhance educational resources and remote learning opportunities, and meet emergency and law enforcement needs by increasing broadband services to American Indian communities that lack adequate connectivity.
Grants may be used to fund an assessment of the current broadband services, if any, that are available to an applicant’s community; an engineering assessment of new or expanded broadband services; an estimate of the cost of building or expanding a broadband network; a determination of the transmission medium(s) that will be employed; identification of potential funding and/or financing for the network; and consideration of financial and practical risks associated with developing a broadband network.
Questions regarding this solicitation may be addressed to James R. West, NTBG Manager, Office of Indian Energy and Economic Development, by email at jamesr.west@bia.gov or by phone at 202-595-4766.
Applicants must submit the NTBG grant SF-424 form and the Project Narrative Attachment form in a single email to IEEDBroadbandGrants@bia.gov, Attention: Ms. Jo Ann Metcalfe, Certified Grant Specialist, Bureau of Indian Affairs. Additional information about application guidance, forms and instructions can be found in the proposal solicitation notice.