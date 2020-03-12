In Midst of Coronavirus Pandemic Vice President Pence to Campaign Against Congressional Candidate Tricia Zunker (Ho-Chunk)
Published March 12, 2020
WAUSAU, Wisc. — In the midst of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that is spreading against America, Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District special election is taking high priority for Vice President Mike Pence.
The vice president will campaign on behalf of the GOP candidate Tom Tiffany, who is running against Democrat Tricia Zunker (Ho-Chunk) in the district next Wednesday, March 19, 2020.
Last month, President Trump named Pence the White House coronavirus response coordinator.
Zunker, who is currently serves as an associate justice on the Ho-Chunk Nation’s Supreme Court, responded Wednesday to the announcement Pence was coming to the congressional district. Zunker thinks Pence should focus his full attention on the federal government’s response to the pandemic.
“In the middle of a pandemic, the person in charge of the response should focus on that, not partisan politics. Tom Tiffany should ask Vice President Pence to get back to work. In Congress, I’ll put health care and the safety of Wisconsinites above politics,” said Tricia Zunker.
Zunker won her primary handily on February 18 with 89 percent of the votes. The special election will take place on May 12, 2020.