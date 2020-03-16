Huron Potawatomi’s Firekeepers Casino Hotel to Close Due to Coronavirus Pandemic Threat
Breaking News
Published March 15, 2020
FULTON, Mich. — On Sunday night, the Nottawaseppi Huron Potawatomi tribal council and executive team of the Firekeppers Casino Hotel decided to temporary close the casino due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic threat. Located in Battle Creek, Mich., Firekeepers will close on Monday, March 16 at 3 a.m. No date reopening date was specified. Please check the Firekeepers website for updates.
Here is the statement that was posted on Firekeepers’ Facebook page on Sunday evening:
“The primary focus from the leadership of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi and the executive team at FireKeepers Casino Hotel is to protect the health and safety of our guests and Team Members as we face the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Effective March 16, 2020, at 3 a.m., FireKeepers Casino Hotel will close in an effort to control the spread of the virus.
We are taking this action as responsible business leaders within the Michigan community and as one of the largest employers in the region. We will continue to monitor and comply with all orders, directives, instructions and/or recommendations made by government agencies and will advise guests once a reopen date has been established.
Stay up to date regarding updates to our business status by following us on social media and check in regularly at www.firekeeperscasino.com. During the closure, all scheduled entertainment is postponed. Please check our website for details about specific shows and ticket refunds. Also, during the closure, all marketing events, promotions and offers are canceled.
Thank you for being a valued guest of FireKeepers Casino Hotel and we look forward to bringing you the opportunity to Get Your Vegas On again soon. Please be well and follow all CDC best practices for protecting health during this pandemic.”