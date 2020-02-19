Ho-Chunk Citizen Tricia Zunker Wins Democratic Nomination in Wisconsin’s 7th Congessional District by Landslide
Published February 18, 2010
WAUSAU, Wisc. — Tricia Zunker, a tribal citizen of the Ho-Chunk Nation, won the Democratic party’s nomination for an open seat in Wisconsin 7th congressional district, on Tuesday night. With only 38 percent of the vote in, her win appears to be big; she held a 89 percent to 11 percent lead over her opponent Lawrence Dale.
She will face a Republican opponent on May 12, 2020. If she wins, she will become the third American Indian woman elected to Congress.
This is a developing story. Native News Online will publish a complete article on Wednesday morning.