 Home / Currents / Ho-Chunk Citizen Tricia Zunker Wins Democratic Nomination in Wisconsin’s 7th Congessional District by Landslide

Ho-Chunk Citizen Tricia Zunker Wins Democratic Nomination in Wisconsin’s 7th Congessional District by Landslide

by Levi Rickert / Currents / 18 Feb 2020

Tricia Zunker holds up left arm in victory! Courtesy of Zunker campaign.

Breaking News

Published February 18, 2010

WAUSAU, Wisc. Tricia Zunker, a tribal citizen of the Ho-Chunk Nation, won the Democratic party’s nomination for an open seat in Wisconsin 7th congressional district, on Tuesday night. With only 38 percent of the vote in, her win appears to be big; she held a 89 percent to 11 percent lead over her opponent Lawrence Dale.

She will face a Republican opponent on May 12, 2020. If she wins, she will become the third American Indian woman elected to Congress.

This is a developing story. Native News Online will publish a complete article on Wednesday morning.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Posts

About The Author

Editor

Levi Rickert, a tribal citizen of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, is the publisher and editor of Native News Online. Previously, he served as editor of the Native News Network. He is a resident of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com