Here's What's Going on in Indian Country for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Awareness Day

Details By Native News Online Staff May 02, 2024

Sunday, May 5, is National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples (MMIP) Awareness Day. Native communities and organizations across Indian Country will gather over the weekend to draw attention to the MMIP Crisis and honor those who have been impacted the most.

The first proclamation declaring May 5 MMIP Day was issued in 2017. The date was selected after the Montana congressional delegation persuaded the U.S. Senate to pass a resolution declaring the national day of awareness to honor the birthday of Hanna Harris, a 21-year-old member of the Northern Cheyenne tribe who went missing on July 4, 2013.

For generations, Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit individuals, and people have experienced high rates of violence and trauma caused by the devastating legacy of forced removal, boarding schools, broken treaty promises, and gross jurisdictional disparities. Responding with a sense of urgency is part of our nation-to-nation obligation, according to the Administration for Native Americans.

From marches and vigils to fundraisers and art exhibitions, here is our list of MMIP Awareness Day events happening across Indian Country.

National Day of Awareness for MMIW Event

Bemidji, MN

Sunday, May 5, 2024

MMIW 218 will host its annual walk/run event along with a full day of activities to raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives. Breakout sessions, educational information and awareness-building activities will follow this year's walk/run.

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Conference

Wilmington, NC

Friday, May 3- Saturday, May 4, 2024

The University of North Carolina Wilmington is hosting the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Conference conference from May 3-4 to highlight the ongoing issue plaguing Indigenous communities and to support families impacted. The event is free and open to the public.

MMIW 5k Walk/Run

La Crosse, WI

Sunday, May 5, 2024

Lace up your running shoes and show your support for the Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women 5k. This 5K is a great way to raise awareness and honor those who have been affected.

National Awareness Day for MMIW

Wilmington, NC

Friday, May 3, 2024

This event will feature Indigenous speakers and performers, as well as a lunch with indigenous cuisine. This event provides a safe space for healing, education, and solidarity. We encourage everyone to attend regardless of their background or knowledge on the subject.

MMIW/MMIP Awareness Event

Flagstaff, AZ

Friday, May 3, 2024

The NACA Lasting Indigenous Family Enrichment (L.I.F.E) Program invites you to join in for a morning of awareness and prayer, acknowledging the MMIWP epidemic's impact on Indigenous communities. Gather at the NACA Wellness Center for a Morning Prayer, Awareness Walk, and Restorative Yoga Session, with smudging available. Wear red, the symbolic color for the MMIW/MMIP movement, and feel free to wear ribbon skirts or traditional attire.

MMIW March

Santa Rosa, CA

Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Come together for an afternoon of community connection and action to enjoy lunch, visit and network with fellow advocates, create signs, and then march collectively to Santa Rosa City Hall.

2nd Annual MMIW Art Exhibition & Fundraiser

Sioux City, IA

Saturday, May 4, 2024

The 2nd Annual MMIW Art Exhibition & Fundraiser opens on Saturday, May 4th, from 10 am to 3 pm at Focused and Framed Portrait Studio and Art Gallery, nestled within the Ho-Chunk Centre. Light hors d'oeuvres will be available as you explore the powerful artworks on display. Proceeds directly benefit the MMIR/MMIW Powwow in Sioux City, IA.

MMIW Remembrance Walk

Shawnee, OK

Friday, May 10, 2024

The MMIW Remembrance Walk is dedicated to honoring those who have been murdered or are missing. The ceremony will commence at 10 am, followed by the walk. All members of the community are invited to attend, extending a warm welcome to families affected by these tragedies to set up tables adorned with pictures and information about their loved ones or to bring banners and signs. Attendees are encouraged to wear red as a symbol of remembrance, with T-shirts available on a first-come, first-served basis.

MMIW Community 5k and 1 Mile Awareness Walk

Antlers, OK

Saturday, May 11, 2024

This upcoming event is a community-driven initiative alongside a 5K/1M run designed to raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. Vendor booths will showcase a variety of offerings, including products from Choctaw Entrepreneurs, beadwork, artwork, and more.

5th Annual Walk & Vigil for MMIW

Cherokee, NC

Sunday, May 5, 2024

The 5th Annual Walk and Vigil for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives will open at 3:00 p.m. at the storyteller fire pit at Oconaluftee Island Park.

MMIW/MMIP Wallk

Mississauga, ON, Canada

Sunday, May 5, 2024

Scheduled to take place in Mississauga, the walk serves as a platform for community members to unite in support of this cause. Participants will embark on a walk, symbolizing solidarity and remembrance, while also fostering awareness and advocacy. This event provides an opportunity for individuals to show their support and solidarity with Indigenous communities impacted by these tragedies.

Red Dress Day

Dawson City, YT, Canada

Sunday, May 5, 2024

The Red Dress Day event, hosted by the Dawson Women's Shelter, highlights the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. Participants are urged to wear red to symbolize solidarity. The event includes activities to honor those lost and advocate for change, providing a vital platform for community support and awareness.

MMIWG2ST NYC+ East Coast Summit

New York, NY

Sunday, May 5, 2024

The MMIWG2ST NYC East Coast Summit, Vigil, and Prayer Walk, is a significant gathering aimed at honoring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit individuals. Attendees are invited to join in a vigil and prayer walk to raise awareness and pay respects to those affected by this crisis. This event provides a meaningful opportunity for solidarity and advocacy, bringing attention to the ongoing issues faced by Indigenous communities.



Wrap the Capitol in Red

Madison, WI

Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Wrap the Capitol in Red, hosted by Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center, is a symbolic gathering aimed at raising awareness and advocating for Indigenous rights and issues. Participants will come together to adorn the Capitol in red fabric, representing solidarity and resilience in the face of challenges. This event serves as a visual reminder of the ongoing struggles and triumphs of indigenous communities, inviting allies to stand in support. Join us as we amplify indigenous voices and demand justice for all.







