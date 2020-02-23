From Around the Web: Red Lake to Vote on Legalizing Medical Marijuana in May
Currents / 23 Feb 2020/
From Around the Web
RED LAKE INDIAN RESERVATION — Lakeland PBS’ Nathan Green reported on Saturday:
The Red Lake Tribal Council passed a resolution earlier this month to vote on whether medical marijuana should be available as an option for Red Lake tribal members. The referendum vote to authorize the production, regulation, and distribution of medical marijuana on the Red Lake Reservation will be voted on by Red Lake band members on the May 20th ballot.