 Home / Currents / From Around the Web: Red Lake to Vote on Legalizing Medical Marijuana in May

From Around the Web: Red Lake to Vote on Legalizing Medical Marijuana in May

by Native News Online Staff / Currents / 23 Feb 2020
From Around the Web

Published February 23, 2020

RED LAKE INDIAN RESERVATION — Lakeland PBS’ Nathan Green reported on Saturday:

The Red Lake Tribal Council passed a resolution earlier this month to vote on whether medical marijuana should be available as an option for Red Lake tribal members. The referendum vote to authorize the production, regulation, and distribution of medical marijuana on the Red Lake Reservation will be voted on by Red Lake band members on the May 20th ballot.

CLICK to read article.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Posts

About The Author

staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com